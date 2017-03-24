Islamic State takes questionable credit as U.K.-born London attacker is ID’d, eight held for terrorism

Authorities on Thursday identified a 52-year-old Briton as the man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament, saying he had a long criminal record and once was investigated for extremism — but was not currently on a terrorism watch list.

As lawmakers returned to work a day after the rampage killed three people and injured at least 30, British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed: “We are not afraid.”

“Today we meet as normal — as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do,” she said to cheers in the House of Commons.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, which police said was carried out by Khalid Masood, a U.K.-born resident of the West Midlands in central England. Masood plowed a rented SUV into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing an American man and a British woman and injuring more than 30 people of almost a dozen nationalities.

He fatally stabbed a policeman inside the gates of Parliament before being shot to death by an armed officer.

Vincenzo Mangiacarpe, an Italian boxer visiting Parliament, said he saw the attacker get out of the car wielding two knives.

“You can imagine if someone was playing a drum on your back with two knives — he gave him around 10 stabs in the back, then he left the policeman and he came toward us,” Mangiacarpe said.

The dead were identified as Kurt Cochran, 54, of Utah and British school administrator Aysha Frade, 43 — both struck on the bridge — and 48-year-old Constable Keith Palmer, a 15-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police.

Police arrested eight people — three women and five men — on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as authorities sought Masood’s motive and possible support network. One arrest was in London, while the others were in the West Midlands city of Birmingham. Police said they were searching properties in Birmingham, London and Wales.

Masood’s convictions between 1983 and 2003 included assault, weapons possession and public order offenses, London police said.

He “was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack,” the police added.

Many suspects in British terrorist attacks and plots have had roots in Birmingham, England’s second-largest city, and several local mosques have been linked to extremist clerics.

A home raided in Birmingham was one where Masood lived until late last year, a neighbor said. Shown a photo of him, Iwona Romek said “that is 100 percent” the man who lived next door to her for about five months.

Romek said he had a wife and child of about 6, and would walk the child to school. He rarely left in the evening.

“He seemed like a normal family man who liked to take care of his garden,” she said. But one day she saw him packing their belongings in a black van he bought to replace a red Fiat, and then they were gone.

As police investigated, Parliament got back to business, opening the day with a minute’s silence for the victims.

May set the tone in the House of Commons, saluting the heroism of police and the ordinary actions of everyone who went about their lives in the aftermath.

“As I speak, millions will be boarding trains and airplanes to travel to London and to see for themselves the greatest city on Earth,” she said. “It is in these actions — millions of acts of normality — that we find the best response to terrorism. A response that denies our enemies their victory, that refuses to let them win.”

In 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest part of Parliament’s buildings, politicians, journalists and parliamentary staff lined up to sign a book of condolences. One uniformed policeman wrote: “Keith, my friend, will miss you.”

The rampage was the first deadly incident at Parliament since 1979, when Conservative lawmaker Airey Neave was killed in a car bombing by Irish militants.

Some parliamentarians said they were shaken by Wednesday’s attack, and all were somber. But they also were determined.

“There is no such thing as 100 percent security,” said Menzies Campbell, a member of the House of Lords. “We have to learn to live with that.”

The attack echoed deadly vehicle rampages in Nice, France, and Berlin last year that were claimed by the Islamic State group.

IS said through its Aamaq News Agency that the London attacker — whom it did not name — was “a soldier of the Islamic State” who “carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition” fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS has been responsible for violence around the globe and has called for Western followers to carry out bloodshed in their own countries, although the group has also claimed events later found to have no clear links to it.

Police believe the attacker acted alone, May told lawmakers, with no reason to believe “imminent further attacks” are planned. Britain’s threat level from terrorism stands at “severe,” the second-highest on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Years ago, Khalid was “investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism,” she said, but called him “a peripheral figure.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd denied there had been an intelligence failure because the attacker had been known to police.

“I think that would be absolutely the wrong judgment to make,” Rudd told the BBC. “I’m confident that as we get more information … that we will learn more and take comfort from the information that we have and the work that the intelligence services do.”

British security forces say they have foiled 13 plots in the past four years. There are thousands of extremists in the U.K. who are known to officials, but only a fraction are under surveillance, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about ongoing security operations. It takes dozens of officers to watch just one suspect.

London has been a terrorism target many times. Last weekend, hundreds of police simulated a “marauding” attack on a tourist boat on the River Thames.

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley revised Wednesday’s death toll from five to four, including the attacker. He said 29 people were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, and there were a number of “walking wounded.”

The victims were from 11 countries, May said. They included 12 Britons, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, two Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks.

Cochran, who was visiting London with his wife, Melissa, for their 25th anniversary, was listed among the dead by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His wife was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing U.K. Independence Party, blamed the attack on “multiculturalism,” which he said “leads to divided communities.”

But most politicians said the violence should not divide Britain, and May called the rampage “a perversion of a great faith.”

As dusk fell, another silent vigil was held by several thousand people in Trafalgar Square, where the bongs of Big Ben could be heard in the distance.

“Those evil and tortured individuals who try to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed,” Mayor Sadiq Khan told the crowd.

Sughra Ahmed, a Muslim who traveled from northwest England for the vigil, said she’d been reduced to tears on the square by a woman who embraced her.

“Britain is one,” she said. “An attack on one is an attack on us all.”

The eight people arrested following the attack are being investigated “on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts,” police said Thursday.

The eight arrested included two women and five men arrested at three addresses in Birmingham and a woman arrested in London.

The police statement said that there had also been a raid in Wales in which no arrests were made.

“Detectives are continuing to search” the sites that were raided, the police said.

It said the seven arrested in Birmingham were being held under the Terrorism Act, which allows for longer detention times before charging.

In multiethnic Birmingham, residents were struggling to understand how Britain’s second-largest city could be linked to a deadly terror attack in London after a series of police raids.

Overnight, armed police stormed an apartment on Hagley Road, wedged between restaurants selling pizza and Persian food, one of three locations in Birmingham raided just hours after a car and knife rampage outside the Houses of Parliament.

“I was shocked. That’s my neighbors,” said Muhammed Ali, a 20-year-old retail worker. “It’s scary.”

The road is in the leafy district of Edgbaston — a cricket-loving corner of a city unused to the sight of armed police blocking off streets.

“It’s a very calm area. There are loads of university students here so it’s very surprising this happened right here,” said Lucas Camoes, a 23-year-old warehouse worker.

“I don’t feel safe at all. A bit paranoid.”

Dean Kibble, 19, who lives a few doors down from the raided flat, said: “I’ve lived in Birmingham for 19 years and you just wouldn’t think it would happen in your own city, right next door. You don’t know who you are living next to these days — you could be living next to anyone”.

It later emerged that the attacker, Khalid Masood, had lived in a three-story house that was also raided in the Winson Green suburb, northwest of the city, for seven months until last December.

Neighbor Iwona Romek told local paper the Birmingham Mail that “he was a nice guy” with a young wife.

Eyewitnesses told the paper that the property was raided at in the early hours on Thursday morning while more police arrived in a riot van later in the day to search the property and its gardens.

Police also raided a third property in the city, making a total of seven arrests in Birmingham on “suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.”

Birmingham has been associated with Islamist plots in the past, but few would have linked their post-industrial city to the Islamic State group, which claimed the London assault was carried out by one of its “soldiers.”

A police cordon surrounded the flat on Hagley Road, with two local police officers standing guard outside the brown front door while detectives from London went inside.

The blinds were down on one window, and cardboard covered the other.

The flat’s owner, Farhad Makanvand, turned up to collect the mail from the Shiraz restaurant next door, but he said he knew little about his tenants.

“I do own the flat but it is run by an agent. I have nothing to do with the tenants,” Makanvand told AFP.

A car hire firm in Solihull on the city outskirts has confirmed that the Hyundai vehicle used in the attack was rented there.

Britain’s top counterterror officer, Mark Rowley, has acknowledged that Muslim communities “will feel anxious at this time” over worries of an Islamophobic backlash, and said police would work with community leaders to ensure protection.

Birmingham is home to large South Asian and Muslim communities, last year hosting Europe’s largest celebrations for the Eid festival.

The proportion of Muslims in Birmingham is 21.8 percent of the population — compared to a national average of 4.5 percent, according to the latest census figures.

Birmingham hit international headlines last year when a court jailed two men for handing money to Mohamed Abrini, a suspect in both the Paris and Brussels attacks.

In 2008, a man from Birmingham was also convicted for intending to kidnap and kill a British Muslim soldier.

There was then a scandal in 2014 over a concerted attempt to introduce Islamist teaching into several schools in the city through their governors.

But Muhammad Afzal, chairman of the Birmingham Central Mosque, said the attacker’s motivations had nothing to do with true Islam.

“We are shocked by what happened yesterday,” Afzal told AFP.

“There are 3 million Muslims in the U.K., and it is a very tiny, tiny minority” that was involved in extremism, he said.

“The majority of the indigenous population respect that a majority of Muslims are peace-loving.”