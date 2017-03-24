Fatima visionaries to be made saints, perhaps during pope visit

Pope Francis will make saints of two of the three Portuguese shepherd children who are believed to have seen a vision of the Madonna 100 years ago at Fatima, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The pope, who is due to visit Fatima in May for the 100th anniversary of the reported apparitions, approved decrees recognizing miracles attributed to the intercession of Francisco Marto and his sister Jacinta Marto.

The third visionary, Lucia Dos Santos, became a nun and died in 2005 at the age of 97.

The children said the Virgin Mary appeared to them first on May 13, 1917, when Jacinta was 7 years old, Francisco 9 and Lucia 10.

After her first visit, Mary is said to have appeared to them several times over a six-month period, always on the 13th.

This prompted thousands to gather on the spot on Oct. 13, 1917, with several witnesses saying they had seen the sun “miraculously” dance in the sky.

The siblings fell sick during the Spanish flu pandemic, which racked Europe after World War I. Francisco succumbed to the illness in 1919 and Jacinta following in 1920 at age 9.

Both are buried at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, which Francis will visit during his May 12-13 trip.

Francis’s approval of the miracle attributed to them — reportedly the curing of a Brazilian boy — was the final step needed before the children could be made saints.

They will be the youngest non-martyrs to be canonized in the history of the church.

Francisco and Jacinta Marto were beatified — the last step before sainthood — by Pope John Paul in 2000.

The Catholic Church posthumously confers sainthood on people considered so holy during their lives that they are now believed to be with God and can intercede with him to perform miracles.

Miracles are usually the medically inexplicable healing of someone.

The church believes that the Madonna gave the children three messages: the so-called three secrets of Fatima.

The first two were revealed soon and concerned a vision of hell and the prediction of the outbreak of World War II, along with a warning that Russia would “spread her errors” in the world, and the need for general conversion to God and the need for prayer.

The “third secret” intrigued the world for more than three-quarters of a century, inspiring books and cults convinced that it predicted the end of the world.

In 2000, the Vatican said the third secret was a prediction of the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul on May 13, the same day of the first reported apparition in 1917.

The Vatican did not say when the sainthood ceremony of Jacinta and Francisco Marto would take place, but church sources said it was likely to be held during the pope’s visit in May.

Francis will be the fourth pope to visit the Fatima shrine, after Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

The pope also plans to canonize three Mexican adolescents who were killed for their Catholic faith in the 16th century. Francis declared the three Child Martyrs of Tlaxcala worthy of sainthood without having a miracle attributed to their intercession, once again sidestepping the Vatican’s typical saint-making process.

The boys, Cristobal, Antonio and Juan, were converted to Catholicism by missionaries in the early 1500s and were killed by their countrymen. St. John Paul II beatified them in 1990 during his second visit to Mexico.