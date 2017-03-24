Abe issues fresh denials day after Kagoike’s allegations in sworn Diet testimony

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied on Friday that he or his wife Akie gave money or favorable treatment to a nationalist Osaka school operator at the center of a growing political scandal.

Yasunori Kagoike, the head of school operator Moritomo Gakuen, repeated the allegations in sworn testimony before the Diet on Thursday.

Opposition lawmakers argued that further investigation is needed into whether a government aide to Akie Abe was involved in the sale of a heavily discounted piece of state-owned land last year to Moritomo Gakuen, which recently dropped its plan to open an elementary school on the site.

Kagoike, under oath for testimony before Upper House and Lower House committees on Thursday, produced a document purporting to show that Akie Abe’s aide, Saeko Tani, made inquiries to the Finance Ministry about the plot of land in 2015 at his behest.

Kagoike also repeated a claim that Akie Abe gave him a donation of ¥1 million in the prime minister’s name for the purpose of building the new school.

Diet affairs chiefs from the Democratic Party, Japanese Communist Party, Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party agreed Friday to seek the summoning of Akie Abe and Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui as additional sworn witnesses. But doing so would require the support of ruling coalition lawmakers.

Abe maintained on Friday that the content of Kagoike’s testimony had “made clear that there was no specific involvement by politicians in the sale of the state land or the accreditation of the elementary school.”

The Prime Minister’s Office admitted Thursday that Tani had contacted the Finance Ministry for Kagoike about the plot of land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, which Moritomo Gakuen was leasing from the state at the time.

“The inquiry was asking what would happen (to the land lease) institutionally and legally, and there was no request, lobbying or of course any inappropriate pressure,” Abe said at a session of the Upper House Budget Committee Friday.

“It’s extremely regrettable that (Kagoike) has made statements that go against the truth by reeling off a bunch of things that cannot be verified, such as the ¥1 million issue and talk of backroom dealings,” he said.

Abe continued to insist Friday that neither he nor his wife had any involvement in subsequent negotiations that ended with the stridently nationalist school operator buying the government land for ¥134 million — just 14 percent of its appraised value.

Akie Abe also denied the claims in Kagoike’s testimony, including the cash donation, in a post on her personal Facebook page Thursday night.