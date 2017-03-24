Mom of daughter slain by ’97 Kobe killer tells him to halt apology letters, seek ‘real atonement’

A woman whose daughter was murdered in 1997 has called on the notorious killer, known by the alias Seito Sakakibara, to seek “real atonement for the rest of his life.”

Thursday marked 20 years since Kyoko Yamashita’s daughter Ayaka, then a 10-year-old junior high school student, was slain in Kobe by the then-14-year-old junior high school student, who carried out attacks on five students.

Sakakibara killed Ayaka and a classmate before leaving the decapitated head of 11-year-old acquaintance Jun Hase on the front gate of a junior high school later that year. He was a minor at the time and his real name has not been revealed.

The incidents terrorized the nation and triggered calls for tighter punishment for underage offenders. The juvenile crime law was stiffened in response.

Sakakibara, now 34, has sent Yamashita a letter of apology every year. But Yamashita, 61, has refused to accept them in recent years after he published a autobiography in 2015 without the consent of the families of the victims.

In the controversial memoir, he dwelled on his savage attacks in full detail but left some ambiguity whether he felt remorse for the gruesome murders. Relatives of the victims were outraged by its publication, and one father called on stores to pull the book off the shelves.

“I don’t want to have any contact with him,” Yamashita said in a recent interview.

She said that at first she thought the letters were filled with cliched apologies. But as the years passed, she started to feel that maybe Sakakibara was expressing his real feelings.

When the autobiography came out, she said she realized the letters had been meant as “annual events.”

“The letters became meaningless” after the book’s publication, Yamashita said, adding that she now doubts whether Sakakibara’s words were honest.

“It’s easy for him to do what I want him to do, but his heart is not in it,” Yamashita said. “I want him to seek and find atonement himself. That’s real atonement.”

At the time her daughter was killed, Yamashita was filled with hatred. But 20 years later, she said she wants to make the most of her daughter’s life.

She hopes to give back to society through speeches and other activities.

“For the time she lived to shine, I want to contribute to society using what I have experienced and learned,” she said.