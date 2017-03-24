Families push Japanese government for more action to bring abductees home from North Korea

A group of abductees’ families on Thursday urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure the return of their loved ones from North Korea this year.

The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea made the demand at a news conference in Tokyo ahead of the 20th anniversary of its founding on Saturday.

“There should be no more anniversary” for the association, said its 78-year-old leader, Shigeo Iizuka.

Shigeru Yokota, the 84-year-old father of abductee Megumi Yokota and the first head of the association, was absent from the news conference for health reasons.

His wife, Sakie, 81, said, “I’m really frustrated that I’ve failed to rescue (Megumi) for this long time.”

Megumi “may be still crying (for help) today,” Sakie said.

Fumiyo Saito, 71, an elder sister of abductee Kaoru Matsuki, said: “My mother has passed away. I fear every day our generation might not see him again, either.”

Former abductee Hitomi Soga, 57, said in a statement that her heart aches because she is worried about the safety of her mother, Miyoshi, who was abducted with her by North Korean agents.