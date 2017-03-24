Ex-Nikkei employee gets suspended sentence for hacking female celebrities’ email accounts

The Tokyo District Court on Friday found a former employee of business newspaper publisher Nikkei Inc. guilty of intercepting the email of female celebrities.

Presiding Judge Amane Minakami sentenced the dismissed worker, Jun Terai, 29, to 30 months in prison, suspended for four years.

Prosecutors had demanded a 30-month term.

“He bears heavy criminal responsibility, guessing passwords (of the celebrities’ accounts) as if it were a game, to commit the crime out of his desire to learn the information of pretty women,” Minakami said.

According to the ruling, Terai, who worked in the Nikkei’s digital division, illegally accessed the private information of four celebrities, including an email account of popular Japanese model Moe Oshikiri, from 2014 to 2016.

The defendant was accused of violating the Act on Prohibition of Unauthorized Computer Access, and other charges.