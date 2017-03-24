Tokyo stocks rise further on pause in yen’s advance

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, as investors stepped up buybacks in view of a pause in the yen’s recent upsurge.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 177.22 points, or 0.93 percent, to end at 19,262.53. On Thursday, the key market gauge gained 43.93 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 13.51 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,543.92, after rising 0.21 point the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened slightly weaker, following sluggish U.S. equities overnight and the dollar’s fall below ¥111 after the U.S. House of Representatives put off voting on a replacement plan for Obamacare, the health care act signed by previous U.S. President Barack Obama, brokers said.

But Tokyo stocks soon wiped out the early losses thanks to the yen’s downturn against the dollar and went further up during the morning session, allowing the Nikkei average to leap more than 210 points at one point.

Stocks slightly lost steam in the early afternoon but maintained their firmness for the rest of the day.

“Investors were relieved to see the worst-case scenario averted” and moved to buy back shares, said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Market participants had speculated that rejection or postponement of the Obamacare replacement bill would cause sell-offs of U.S. stocks and the dollar. But even after the vote was put off, Wall Street escaped from a sharp contraction and the U.S. currency rather firmed against the yen in Tokyo trading.

“But it will be difficult for the market to test its upside for the time being, as the yen is still strong,” Itoga added.

A bank-affiliated securities firm official warned, “Optimism cannot be warranted on approval of the Obamacare repeal and replacement plan because reportedly opinions are still split among House Republicans.”

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,559 to 351 on the TSE’s first section, while 100 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.82 billion shares, from Thursday’s 1.76 billion shares.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and brokerage firm Nomura were buoyant after their U.S. peers firmed in New York on Thursday.

Paper producers, such as Oji Holdings, Nippon Paper Group and Hokuetsu Kishu, attracted buying.

Other major winners included automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, game-maker Nintendo and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, oil companies Inpex, Showa Shell and Idemitsu met with selling.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing and trading house Itochu were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average closed up 210 points at 19,140.