Dollar slightly firmer around ¥111.35 in Tokyo

The dollar gained ground modestly to move around ¥111.35 in late Tokyo trading Friday, on the back of expectations that the U.S. House of Representatives will vote for an Obamacare replacement plan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.33-34, up from ¥111.24-25 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0773-0773, down from $1.0793-0796, and at ¥119.94-96, down from ¥120.07-07.

Weighed down by selling after the House postponed a vote Thursday on a bill to repeal and replace the health care act signed by former President Barack Obama, the dollar hovered around ¥111 in early Tokyo trading.

The U.S. currency gathered steam as the Nikkei stock average accelerated its rise, topping ¥111.40 in the midmorning. The greenback was also supported by real demand-based purchases and higher long-term interest rates in the United States, market sources said.

After giving up some of its gains in early afternoon trading, the dollar rose back above ¥111.40 on buybacks. Later, it was stuck in a narrow range sandwiching ¥111.35.

“Some investors moved to buy the dollar in anticipation for an eventual House nod to the Obamacare replacement plan,” a currency broker said.

“But even if the bill passes through the House, the dollar can hardly break the 112-yen line,” a foreign exchange margin trader said. “It would be more difficult for the bill to win approval at the Senate.”