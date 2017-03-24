Japan cool to Toshiba selling chip business to Chinese or Taiwanese interest

The government may urge Toshiba Corp. not to sell a stake in its chip unit to a Chinese or Taiwanese company due to national security concerns, sources said Thursday.

The government is concerned that Toshiba’s key technology could get into the hands of a foreign company deemed risky to national security, as the embattled company could sell it to an entity offering a higher purchase price without full consideration of the security risks.

Toshiba, reeling from huge losses in its U.S. nuclear power business, is in dire need of cash to stay afloat.

The company said in February it was expecting a loss of ¥712.5 billion ($6.4 billion) in its U.S. nuclear business for the nine months through December on an unaudited basis due to plant project delays leading to cost overruns.

The Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Law requires foreign companies and investors who are planning to acquire a domestic operation with implications for national security to undergo preliminary reviews by the state.

In 2008, the Japanese government blocked a bid by a British fund to increase its holding in power wholesaler J-Power, citing energy security concerns.

Toshiba has so far attracted 10 potential bidders for a stake in a new semiconductor company that it plans to establish in April.

The bidders include Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Western Digital Corp. of the United States, which has jointly invested in Toshiba’s Yokkaichi flash memory plant in central Japan, and South Korean rival SK Hynix Inc.

Hon Hai, which bought Japanese display maker Sharp Corp., has been expanding its production base into China.

The quasi-governmental fund Innovation Network Corp. of Japan and the state-owned Development Bank of Japan could also join the bid.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that it is “an issue that (Toshiba) should take into deep consideration” when asked about any potential purchase by a foreign company.

Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Wednesday that it needs to be taken into account that Toshiba’s memory chip technology could be used for attacks such as data destruction, when installed in company data centers.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. said in a securities report filed Thursday that it has acquired an 8.14 percent stake in Toshiba, becoming a major shareholder.

Effissimo is believed to have been established by former traders of the now-defunct Murakami fund. The founder of the fund, Yoshiaki Murakami, is known for demanding tough managerial reforms at major Japanese companies that the fund had invested in.