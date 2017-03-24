Aso, Pence plan economic dialogue April 18 in Tokyo

Japan and the United States plan to hold the first round of their high-level economic dialogue on April 18 in Tokyo to discuss infrastructure investment, trade rules and macroeconomic policy, sources said Thursday.

The framework, to be led by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, is set to be the main stage for bilateral economic discussions after the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

During the visit, Pence is also set to attend a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 18, join a meeting of business leaders from the two countries in the capital on the following day and participate in a welcome event at the State Guest House in Kyoto.

The economic dialogue, which Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to launch during their first official summit in February, will be closely watched as Japan could face pressure to further open its agricultural and auto sectors in line with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The U.S. pullout from the TPP reversed the promotion of the regional trade pact as a central part of U.S. Asia policy under the preceding administration of President Barack Obama.