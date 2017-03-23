Kagoike links Osaka governor, Diet members to Moritomo Gakuen scandal

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and three current and former Osaka Diet members were named by Moritomo Gakuen head Yasunori Kagoike on Thursday as being involved in a shady land deal that has shaken the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Osaka’s relationship with the ruling coalition.

In sworn testimony to the Upper House Thursday morning, Kagoike blamed Matsui for Moritomo’s rejected application to open a new school, despite earlier signs from bureaucrats that the application was sufficient for approval.

Fraud allegations forced Kagoike to withdraw the application earlier this month and abandon the plan to open to the school.

The allegations center on revelations that Kagoike provided conflicting estimates for construction costs as well as questions about how Moritomo was able to purchase land valued at ¥956 million for ¥134 million.

“We were 99 percent ready to go (with the opening), when Matsui pulled the ladder out from under me,” Kagoike told the Diet.

“Kagoike-san, perhaps you have a grudge against me because I pulled the ladder away,” Matsui replied via Twitter. “But it’s natural to do a review of the application process if the application is found to be thick with false statements.”

The three different construction estimates were submitted to different entities. Kagoike told the central government the cost would be over ¥2.3 billion. But he told the prefectural government it would cost only ¥756 million. To Kansai Airports, the operator of Itami airport, which managed the land in question, the estimate was ¥1.5 billion.

In addition, Kagoike said he asked for unspecified cooperation from Osaka-based Liberal Democratic Party member Takuji Yanagimoto, who chairs an Upper House committee on constitutional reform, and Issei Kitagawa, a former deputy transport minister in the chamber who retired last year.

Kagoike added that he contacted Nippon Ishin Upper House member Toru Azuma for assistance.

There are now calls to summon Matsui to provide testimony on the prefecture’s role in the scandal, as well as past officials from the Kinki Regional Finance Bureau in selling the land at a huge discount. Matsui has indicated he would be willing to testify if called.

Also Thursday, Eiichi Kajita, head of the Osaka Prefectural Government’s private school division, provided unsworn testimony to the prefectural assembly, saying the original decision to approve the school with certain conditions was unprecedented. He added that it came with the understanding that the Finance Ministry had completed the land purchase with Moritomo Gakuen.