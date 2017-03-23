Pedestrians with highest accident risk are 7-year-olds: NPA report

Children aged 7 are at the highest risk of traffic accidents among all pedestrians and account for most of the fatal or injurious accidents logged over the past five years, a National Police Agency report said Thursday.

The analysis also found that fewer children meet with traffic accidents while walking as they grow older, whereas cycling accidents tend to increase with age, peaking at age 16.

“Seven-year-olds tend to expand their activities just after they enter elementary school and 16-year-olds are just starting to use bicycles for commuting after they enter high school,” an agency official said.

“Elementary schoolchildren are still on the path to completing their safety education,” the official said. “So we ask drivers to stop or slow down to protect children walking alone.”

More than 290,000 pedestrians have met with traffic accidents resulting in death or injury over the past five years.

Among the elderly, the toll was the highest for 65-year-olds at an average of 923 victims annually.

Among 6-year-olds, the average surpassed 1,000, versus 1,564.6 for 7-year-olds, who logged the highest average across all age groups. The second-highest average was logged by 8-year-olds at 1,208.8.

Elementary schoolchildren who met with fatal or injurious collisions while walking totaled 29,317 over the five years, accounting for around 10 percent of all pedestrian accident victims. Within that group, about a half were in first or second grade.

Traffic mishaps occurred most frequently in the April-July and October-November periods. A total of 3,524 elementary schoolchildren had accidents between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., when many are en route to school, and 4,332 to 5,791 children had accidents between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., soon after school lets out.

Around 40 percent of the incidents occurred while kids were crossing roads without a pedestrian crossing, and 30 percent occurred when they ran into the streets.

Boys accounted for 70 percent of the 175 elementary school-aged pedestrian fatalities recorded in the past five years.

Cycling mishaps are more likely to occur as the rider grows up. The risk is highest at age 16, with 5,638.2 annual victims on average. The statistic for first-year high school students was triple the average for third-year junior high school students.

Because many of the collisions involved students crashing into vehicles while commuting by bicycle, the agency is calling on young riders to mind the safety rules — like stopping at stop signs — just like automobiles do.