Fuji TV reporter on yakuza beat suspended over purchase of car for, loans to mobster

A Fuji Television Network Inc. reporter who allegedly purchased a luxury car on behalf of a man connected to the underworld, is also suspected of lending millions of yen to the mobster, police officials said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old male employee, who was relieved of his reporter’s position after the car purchase surfaced late last year, is suspected of loaning about ¥2.3 million ($20,700) in cash to the 59-year-old man connected to the Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate.

Of the amount, roughly ¥1.7 million has yet to be repaid, according topolice officials. While an ordinance set by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government forbids businesses from providing benefits to active crime syndicate members, the employee is deemed not to have violated it because he apparently lent the money in a personal capacity, according to an investigative source.

On Wednesday, Tokyo police sent papers on the reporter and the yakuza to prosecutors in connection with the car purchase case. The employee is alleged to have bought a luxury imported car for the mobster in March 2015 by taking out a loan and registering the car in his own name.

The mobster still owes the reporter about ¥1.9 million in connection with the car loan, according to the police.

As a reporter, the Fuji Television employee covered underworld syndicates. The mobster began asking him for money around spring of 2013 when they got to know each other, according to the officials. The employee has told the police that he complied with the requests as he feared he would not be able to recover the money he had previously loaned, the officials said.

Fuji Television aired a 10-minute news piece on Wednesday afternoon in which it reviewed the employee’s conduct. In it the employee was quoted as saying he did not want to damage his relationship with his news source even though he knew his action was illegal.

The broadcaster suspended the employee from work for one month starting Jan. 1.