Dollar weaker around ¥111.25 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was weaker at levels near ¥111.20 in late Tokyo trading Thursday, with closely watched U.S. events coming ahead, such as a congressional vote on an Obamacare replacement plan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.24-25, down from ¥111.50-50 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0793-0796, down from $1.0801-0803, and at ¥120.07-07, down from ¥120.45-45.

In overseas trading overnight, the dollar plunged below ¥111 for the first time in about four months on the back of increasing uncertainties over the course of fiscal and economic policies of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A terror attack in London also boosted haven buying of the yen against the dollar.

In Tokyo morning trading, the dollar rose up to around ¥111.50, supported by buybacks on a stock rebound and purchases from Japanese importers. But the greenback lost steam later.

Players refrained from dollar buying, turning a cautious eye on the planned U.S. House vote Thursday on the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the health care act signed by former President Barack Obama, a Japanese trust bank official said.

“If the bill is voted down, investors would think the Trump administration cannot implement economic stimulus measures any time soon,” the official noted.

Investors were also waiting for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.