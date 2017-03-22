Host family members Nancy Swabb, her husband, Tim Swabb, and their daughter, Mara Swabb, 9, play with 'Baby Dominique' during a news conference where doctors and staff discuss the outcome of a complex surgical procedure to treat the 10-month old, who was born with four legs and two spines, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Baby born with extra legs thriving after surgery

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS – Doctors say a baby girl from Africa who’s recovering from a risky surgery at a Chicago-area hospital should be able to lead a normal life.

Ten-month-old Dominique was born in the Ivory Coast with a not-fully developed conjoined twin. Doctors performed surgery on March 8 to remove two legs and a second spine that protruded from her back.

More than 50 doctors and nurses are now caring for her at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her foster mother, Nancy Swabb of Chicago, says her family learned about Dominique on social media and knew instantly they wanted to help.

Swabb says Dominique can now sit up, raise her hands and reach for things, which she couldn’t do before. She’ll eventually return to her family in west Africa.

Host family members Nancy Swabb, her husband, Tim Swabb, and their daughter, Mara Swabb, 9, play with 'Baby Dominique' during a news conference where doctors and staff discuss the outcome of a complex surgical procedure to treat the 10-month old, who was born with four legs and two spines, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, on Tuesday.

