Gorsuch says about Trump ‘no man is above the law’ but deflects hard questions on backers, torture, abortion

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said Tuesday that “no man is above the law” when pressed on whether President Donald Trump could reinstitute torture as a U.S. interrogation method.

The exchange with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina came on Day Two of Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing to fill the 13-month vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Graham suggested Trump might be watching the hearing, and asked Gorsuch what would happen if the president tried to reinstate waterboarding, the now-banned torture technique that Trump embraced on the campaign trail. Graham suggested that Trump “might get impeached” if he tried to do so.

“Senator, the impeachment power belongs to this body,” Gorsuch said, but when Graham followed up on whether Trump could be subject to prosecution, Gorsuch said: “No man is above the law, no man.”

It was one of several charged exchanges Tuesday as Gorsuch mostly batted away Democrats’ efforts to get him to reveal his views on abortion, guns and other controversial issues, insisting he keeps “an open mind for the entire process” when he issues rulings. He answered friendly questions from majority Republicans in the same way as they tried to help him highlight his neutrality in the face of Democratic attempts to link him to Trump, who nominated him.

Graham asked Gorsuch whether Trump had asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case establishing a right to abortion, and what he would have done had Trump asked him to do so.

“Senator, I would have walked out the door,” Gorsuch replied. “That’s not what judges do.

“My personal views, I tell you, Mr. Chairman, are over here. I leave those at home,” Gorsuch said in response to a question from Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa. And he gave versions of that same response numerous times to other senators.

As a long day of questioning wore on, senators and Gorsuch engaged in a routine well-established in recent confirmation hearings, as the nominee resists all requests to say how he feels about Supreme Court decisions, even as he is asked about them again and again.

Questioned by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California about the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling affirming the right of people to keep guns in their homes for self-defense — District of Columbia v. Heller — Gorsuch said, “Whatever is in Heller is the law and I follow the law. … It’s not a matter of agreeing or disagreeing.”

Gorsuch said he has not been asked since his nomination to make promises about future rulings.

“I don’t believe in litmus tests for judges,” he said. “No one in that process asked me for any commitments.”

Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and they asked supportive questions as he appeared for a second day before the committee. But Democrats made clear on the first day that they were in no mood to “rubber stamp a nominee selected by extreme interest groups and nominated by a president who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes,” as Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont put it.

Democrats remain incensed over how Republicans treated former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, who was denied even a hearing last year after Antonin Scalia’s death created an opening on the high court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted that since a presidential campaign was underway it was the right of the next president to fill the opening, and his gamble paid off when Trump won the election and nominated Gorsuch, a 49-year-old judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

There are now just eight justices on the nine-member high court.

Gorsuch was on a list of potential Trump picks vetted by the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation, and is strongly supported by Senate Republicans, many of whom believe his selection is the best move so far of Trump’s presidency and goes far to compensate for the president’s erratic behavior on other fronts.

For their part, Democrats are divided on what to do about Gorsuch and how hard to fight his confirmation, given their frustration over Garland’s treatment and the fury of liberal base voters over Trump. Few dispute, though, that Garland is highly qualified and credentialed, and by most accounts a gentle and amiable person.

In an interview with Associated Press reporters and editors Tuesday, McConnell dismissed “whining” and “crocodile tears” by Democrats over Garland, insisting they would have done the same in his position. With a Senate narrowly divided 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats, McConnell would need eight Democrats to get Gorsuch over procedural hurdles to a final confirmation vote.

He said Tuesday he remains hopeful of getting Democratic votes, but if they aren’t forthcoming he sounded prepared to move unilaterally to change Senate rules and confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority.

“If there aren’t 60 votes for a nominee like Neil Gorsuch, it’s appropriate to ask the question is there any nominee any Republican president could make that Democrats would approve,” McConnell said. “Gorsuch will be confirmed. I just can’t tell you exactly how that will happen yet.”

Gorsuch said on Tuesday he would not hesitate to rule against the president as he vowed independence amid concerns by Democrats he would be beholden to the man who nominated him.

Trump promised during last year’s presidential campaign to appoint an anti-abortion justice who would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which many conservatives want reversed.

If confirmed by the Senate as expected, Gorsuch would restore the nine-seat court’s conservative majority at a time when Republicans control Congress and the White House. But the conservative federal appeals court judge from Colorado repeatedly said he was beyond politics.

“When I became a judge, they gave me a gavel not a rubber stamp,” Gorsuch said.

“A good judge doesn’t give a whit about politics or the political implications of his or her decision, (and) decides where the law takes him or her fearlessly,” Gorsuch added.

Republicans have praised Gorsuch, 49, as highly qualified for a lifetime appointment as a justice. Democrats, who have slim chances of blocking his nomination, have questioned his suitability, with some portraying him as a judge who favors corporate interests and is insufficiently independent from Trump.

Grassley, the panel’s Republican chairman, asked Gorsuch “whether you’d have any trouble ruling against a president who appointed you.”

“That’s a softball, Mr. Chairman,” Gorsuch said. “I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party, other than based on what the law and facts in the particular case require. And I’m heartened by the support I have received from people who recognize that there’s no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges in this country.

“I have offered no promises on how I’d rule in any case to anyone. And I don’t think it’s appropriate for a judge to do so, no matter who’s doing the asking,” Gorsuch added.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the judiciary both as a candidate and since taking office on Jan. 20. Trump condemned federal judges who have put on hold his two executive orders to ban the entry into the United States of people from several Muslim-majority countries.

In a Twitter post during the hearing on Tuesday, Trump praised Gorsuch as “the kind of judge we need” for the high court.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse pressed Gorsuch to call for the anonymous financial backers behind the Judicial Crisis Network conservative legal advocacy group’s $10 million campaign supporting his nomination to identify themselves, but the nominee refused to do so, saying he would not engage in politics.

But Gorsuch added, “Nobody speaks for me.”

The seat Gorsuch was nominated to fill has been vacant for 13 months, since the death of conservative Justice Scalia.

Some Democrats have said Republicans “stole” a Supreme Court seat last year when the Senate refused to consider Garland, Democratic former President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Scalia. Under questioning by Democrat Patrick Leahy, Gorsuch called Garland an “outstanding judge,” but refused to answer whether Obama’s nominee had been treated fairly by Senate Republicans.

Gorsuch said Supreme Court precedents deserve respect, even as he sidestepped answering whether he thought a series of contentious cases from the past had been decided correctly, including Roe v. Wade and cases on gun rights, political spending, religious rights and the ruling tipping the 2000 presidential election to Republican George W. Bush.

He also said it would be the “beginning of the end” of the independent judiciary if judges had to indicate how they would rule in future cases.

Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s senior Democrat, asked Gorsuch whether Roe v. Wade should be considered a “super precedent” because its central holding had been upheld in subsequent cases.

Gorsuch said a good judge would consider the ruling “worthy of treatment of precedent like any other” Supreme Court precedent, noting it has been reaffirmed many times.

Gorsuch hesitated when Feinstein asked him about his work on detainee issues and torture while working in Bush’s Justice Department in 2005. She said that in a document showing a set of talking points from November 2005 asking whether aggressive interrogation techniques yielded any valuable information, Gorsuch had written in the margin, “Yes.”

She asked Gorsuch what information he had that aggressive interrogation techniques were effective. “I have to see the document, I don’t recall,” Gorsuch said, his brow furrowed.

Pressing a Democratic concern that Gorsuch favors corporate interests, Feinstein mentioned some of his prior opinions, asking, “How do we have confidence in you that you won’t just be for the big corporations, that you will be for the little man?”

Answering a later question from Republican Orrin Hatch, Gorsuch said, “A judge is there to make sure that every person, poor or rich, mighty or meek, gets equal protection of the law.”

Grassley said Tuesday’s session could last 10 hours, with all the committee members getting to question him, and that the hearing could last four days.

Grassley has said the committee is likely to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination on April 3. Senate Majority Leader McConnell said the full Senate would vote on confirming Gorsuch before lawmakers’ mid-April recess.