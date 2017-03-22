Tokushima reports its first possible wild white stork hatchling

An organization promoting the return of the Oriental White Stork, which went extinct in the wild in Japan almost half a century ago, said Wednesday at least one egg laid by a nesting female in the city of Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, has apparently hatched.

It would be the first such hatching of the species in the wild away from a sanctuary site set up in the Kinki region in 2007 to reintroduce the birds to the wild.

The parents flew to the city of Naruto in 2015 from Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, where Hyogo Park, the sanctuary facility is located.

The organization monitoring the nesting storks witnessed one vomiting up food to give to a chick or chicks. But it has not actually sighted a hatchling yet, the organization added.

The female is believed to have laid its first egg on or around Feb. 16.

The Oriental White Stork is designated a national treasure in Japan. The last wild bird was captured for its own protection in 1971 in Toyooka after sustaining an injury, according to Hyogo Park.

The species has been breeding successfully in the wild around Toyooka since the sanctuary site was set up. But no other instances of the bird breeding outside the area have been confirmed until now.

The Tokushima government said last year it found crows stealing and eating stork eggs laid in the city in March last year, but that the eggs were infertile to begin with.