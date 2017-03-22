Japan’s railways urged to scrap rule barring overseas visitors with mobility scooters from trains

The transport ministry said Tuesday it has urged railways to abolish an industry rule that virtually bars disabled foreign travelers on mobility scooters from boarding trains.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said, with the cooperation of the railway operators, it came up with a draft of a revised version of the current rule, which allows disabled people to only bring on scooters purchased or leased with Japanese government subsidies.

Since November, the ministry has been talking with the industry about revising some rules that are peculiar to Japan that have often been criticized by the disabled and their supporters as being discriminatory.

Under the current rule, only those who are provided with government subsidies under a law assisting the disabled or a nursing care insurance system to purchase or to lease such power-operated scooters are allowed to bring the machines on trains.

Such users are required to present certificates or stickers issued by railways for the machines whenever boarding trains including subways.

They are also required to present separate stickers that indicate their scooters have met standards for size and other criteria for using specific trains such as shinkansen trains.

Japan’s major railways, including East Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and Tokyo Metro Co., have adopted the existing rule.

According to the draft of the revised rule, train users are not required to show the stickers and they can board bullet trains as long as their wheelchairs meet the standards.