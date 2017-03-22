Japan saw 16,384 reported cases of elderly abuse in fiscal 2015, up 2.2%

The number of reported cases of abuse of elderly people in Japan in fiscal 2015, which ended in March 2016, rose 2.2 percent from the previous year to 16,384, a welfare ministry survey showed on Tuesday.

Increased consultations and reports about suspected cases led to the increase, the ministry said.

Of the total, 15,976 cases were abuse by family members.

The number of cases involving nursing facility staff jumped 36.0 percent to a record high of 408, rising for the ninth straight year.

The annual survey, based on the law on the prevention of abuse of elderly people, covers cases recognized by prefectural and municipal governments as abuse.

A total of 21 elderly people died due to abuse-related causes. One of them died due to abuse by nursing facility staff, the first such case reported since the survey started in fiscal 2006. The rest of the elderly died as a result of abuse at the hands of family members.

With multiple answers allowed, problems related to care knowledge and skills were cited by 65.6 percent as a cause of abuse by nursing facility staff, followed by stress by 26.9 percent.

Of abuse cases at home, 25.0 percent were related to family members’ fatigue or stress resulting from taking care of the elderly, followed by 23.1 percent stemming from dementia, other diseases or disabilities of caregivers.

Based on findings from the survey, the ministry will soon ask prefectural and municipal governments to strengthen measures aimed at preventing abuse of aged people, such as the introduction of programs designed to help care workers better control stress.