Japan airs red list for endangered marine species, deems Ogasawara coral extinct

The Environment Ministry on Tuesday revealed its red list of threatened marine species for the first time, designating 56 as endangered species, including the sand tiger shark.

The ministry also designated the Ogasawara coral as extinct. The coral inhabited the Ogasawara Islands, located some 1,000 km south of Tokyo.

The 56 consist of 16 fish species, six corals, 30 crustaceans and four others. Seventeen species were listed in the “IA” category, which contains those at the highest risk of becoming extinct.

In total, 443 species were listed on the red list, including semi-endangered ones that could be designated as threatened due to possible changes in living conditions.

Of the total, 224 were designated in the “not enough information” category, meaning the ministry was unable to judge how threatened they are.

“They could be judged as threatened species” if the ministry has detailed information on them, a ministry official said.

Also on Tuesday, the Fisheries Agency assessed the possibility of extinction of a total of 94 species, including small cetaceans and those covered by the agency’s resource survey, such as the red sea bream and the flounder.

No species was added to the red list from the agency’s latest evaluation, apart from the finespotted flounder, which was put in the “not enough information” category.

The ministry in 1991 started compiling a red list of land and inland water species in danger of extinction. Currently, the red list includes 3,596 such species, including the Iriomote wild cat and the Japanese eel.