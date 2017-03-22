Princess Aiko graduates junior high school

Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, submitted an essay to her class yearbook expressing her wish for world peace as she graduated from junior high school in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“I made many good friends and enjoyed the (past) three years,” the 15-year-old princess told reporters as she arrived at Gakushuin Girls’ Junior High School with her parents for a graduation ceremony.

The princess, who missed many classes during her elementary school years, attended her junior high school consistently, with the exception of being absent for over one month last fall due to poor health.

She is scheduled to attend the Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School from next month.

Her contribution to the graduates’ yearbook, titled “A Wish for World Peace,” said a school excursion last May to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park near ground zero of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing changed her outlook “drastically.”

She wrote, “We need to share with the world what we saw and felt” as those born to the only country to have suffered atomic bombings.

The school trip came two weeks before U.S. President Barack Obama visited the site and left paper cranes he is said to have folded himself. The princess wrote that making paper cranes and seeing others made and sent by people from around the world made her realize people “share the same idea” of peace.

The princess concluded the essay by saying she hoped a world without nuclear weapons will be made possible in the near future.

During her summer vacation last year, Princess Aiko attended an official ceremony as an Imperial family member for the first time.

She also accompanied her parents to an official event outside Tokyo for the first time. The event marked the launch of the “Mountain Day” national holiday on Aug. 11 in Nagano Prefecture.