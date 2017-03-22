Hyogo nursery linked to alleged overenrollment scam had fined tardy teachers ¥10,000

A certified private nursery in Hyogo Prefecture that was found to be secretly accepting more children than its designated capacity had been setting secret rules on its teachers, including docking the pay of those who came in late by ¥10,000, according to the prefectural government.

Teachers of Wanzu Mazah Hoikuen in the city of Himeji reportedly told municipal officials that no overtime allowances were paid. The municipal government reported the case to the Himeji Labor Standards Inspection Office in February, alleging the nursery violated the Labor Standards Law.

The city also plans to lodge a criminal complaint against Ikuko Obata, the principal of the nursery, on suspicion of fraud, and demand that the nursery return all the public funding it received since it was officially recognized in 2015.

A special inspection by the prefectural and municipal governments conducted in February found the nursery accepted an extra 22 children in addition to an approved capacity of 46. Obata reportedly told the officials that the nursery had been accepting excessive numbers of children since it was officially certified.

The nursery ensured that the extra children were absent on the day of the special inspection in an attempt to hide the situation and also reported having more teachers than it actually hired, the officials said.

At a closed meeting held at the nursery on Tuesday night for parents, the participants angrily asked Obata about suspected slashing of expenses by serving small lunch portions and how the nursery used the public funds it obtained.

According to the participants, one of the teachers tearfully apologized for not being able to protect the children from being treated improperly. She also reportedly said she tried to quit her job, but the principal refused to receive her request for retirement.

A 33-year-old mother said she had felt something was wrong because her child was always hungry when she went to pick the child up.