Supreme Court sides with gender gap, rejects man’s claim for late wife’s pension

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that an existing gender gap in eligibility for receiving a survivor’s pension under the law on local public servants’ compensation does not violate the Constitution.

The law limits the pension eligibility for men to those aged 55 or older but sets no age limit for women. The Supreme Court made a judgment on this legal issue for the first time.

The top court’s Third Petty Bench dismissed a 70-year-old man’s claim that the legal provision is against legal equality guaranteed by the Constitution.

It found that the lack of an age limit for women was reasonable, given gender differences in workforce participation, wages and other relevant points.

“The ruling is regrettable,” the man from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, told a press conference. “The gender discrimination must be resolved,” he said.

He was 51 when his wife, a junior high school teacher, killed herself in 1998 after developing depression. In 2010, her suicide was recognized as a work-related death.

However, his application for survivor’s pension under the law was rejected, due to his age at the time when his wife died.

The Osaka District Court ruled in favor of the man, deeming that the eligibility gap to be unreasonable as two-earner families had become common on the advance of women’s social participation.

But the Osaka High Court overruled the lower court’s decision, and the man appealed the case to the top court.