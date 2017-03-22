Apple unveils red iPhone and cheapest iPad yet

Apple Inc. introduced a revamped version of its most popular-size iPad at the most affordable price ever, and a shiny red iPhone 7, whose sales will help to combat AIDS.

Apple unveiled a new 9.7-inch iPad with a brighter Retina display starting at $329, and a special edition red-aluminum finish iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, part of the company’s decade-long partnership with (RED), which contributes to the Global Fund to fight HIV and AIDS.

Apple is expected to reveal a significant upgrade to the iPhone later this year. Cupertino, California-based Apple last year unveiled a new iPhone which reignited sales growth in the Christmas quarter after a year of declines.

The new iPad starts at $329 for 32 GB with Wi-Fi and $459 for 32 GB Wi-Fi plus cellular. It will be available to order starting March 24 in the U.S. and more than 20 other countries and regions including Japan.

The iPhone (RED) models will be available worldwide starting Friday. They come in 128 GB and 256 GB models starting at $749.

Apple also announced new storage capacity for the iPhone SE. That 4-inch display model will now be available in 32 GB and 128 GB models, doubling the current capacity and replacing the previous models.