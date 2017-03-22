G-7 host Italy enlists Abe help as leaders seek rejection of protectionism

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that he wants to send a strong message in favor of free trade when he welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders to Italy in May.

The country hosts the annual meeting of the Group of Seven biggest industrialized economies in the town of Taormina, in Sicily, on May 26-27. It will be Trump’s first scheduled trip to Europe.

Trump brandished strong protectionist rhetoric during his “America First” election campaign, saying it was necessary to save jobs.

He has already pulled out of a key Pacific trade agreement and proposed a new tax on imports, arguing that certain trade relationships need to be reworked to make them fairer for U.S. workers.

“It’s our hope that the G-7 in Taormina will send a message about the importance of international trade and against every protectionist temptation,” Gentiloni said after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Rome.

“Japan and Europe must collaborate with the United States to continue to hold high the free-trade flag,” Abe said.

As well as Japan, Italy and the United States, the G-7 is comprised of Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

Gentiloni and Abe also called for a free trade deal to be reached quickly between Japan and the European Union. Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Abe made similar comments after meeting in Germany.

After meeting Merkel in Washington last week, Trump said he did not believe in isolationism but that trade policy must be more fair.

On Saturday, financial leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies dropped a long-held pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to the United States after failing to find a compromise.

Gentiloni also said he would push the G-7 to favor dialogue over sanctions in its relations with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Abe was in Brussels to meet with EU Council President Donald Tusk as well as European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

Abe pledged to seal an EU-Japan trade deal as early as possible in order to make an important stand against protectionism.

“We shall try to aim for agreement in principle on the (EU-Japan trade deal) at the earliest possible date because it will give the world a symbol of free trade,” Abe said as he entered the talks with Tusk and Juncker.

But Abe added that deepened cooperation with the EU should be done in conjunction with the United States.

“In the midst of troubling protectionist trends, I find it important for Japan and the EU to cooperate with the United States as well, to give the world a model of free trade,” he said.