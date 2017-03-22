Firms to launch robotic phone rental targeted at tourists visiting Japan

Railway operator Keikyu Corp., electronics maker Sharp Corp. and two other companies said Wednesday they will launch a joint rental service featuring a robot-shaped mobile phone, mainly targeted at overseas visitors.

RoBoHoN, released by Sharp last year, will be available to rent at Tokyo’s Haneda airport from April 25.

The handset can take pictures and converse with users in Japanese, English and Chinese, in addition to all basic mobile phone functions.

It can also acquire location data and offer voice information on tourist spots in the vicinity, making a good trip companion, the companies said.

“We hope that with RoBoHoN, users will have enjoyable trips and experience Japanese culture,” an official involved in the project said.

RoBoHoN will be offered at Keikyu’s Haneda Airport International Terminal Station, which connects directly to the airport.

The rental fees will be set at ¥1,500 for 24 hours, ¥3,000 for 48 hours and ¥4,000 for 72 hours, excluding tax, with ¥500 added for each additional 12 hours.