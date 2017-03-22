Nikkei suffers biggest loss since Trump’s election

Stocks sank deeper into negative territory on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, with investor sentiment hurt by an overnight sell-off on Wall Street and the yen’s sharp appreciation against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 414.50 points, or 2.13 percent, to end at 19,041.38.

The key price indicator suffered the biggest closing loss since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election in November last year. On Tuesday, the Nikkei average shed 65.71 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 33.22 points, or 2.12 percent, at 1,530.20, after losing 2.43 points the previous day.

Stocks nose-dived right after the opening bell, as investors rushed to sell in view of the Dow Jones industrial average incurring its heaviest closing point loss in about six months on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Dow extended its losing streak amid growing uncertainties over whether Trump can carry out tax reforms and other fiscal and economic policy measures he pledged during his campaign, brokers said.

The dollar’s sharp fall against the yen on the back of lower U.S. long-term interest rates also weighed down the Tokyo market.

After moving narrowly below 19,100 mostly in the afternoon session, the benchmark Nikkei average gave up nearly 430 points toward the day’s closing.

Given that the administration of Trump is still struggling to replace the health care act signed by Barack Obama, investors are worried about the administration’s ability to swiftly implement much-awaited fiscal and economic stimulus measures, brokers said.

The Tokyo market’s precipitous drop was led by poor performance of mainstay issues, such as financials and automobiles, they noted.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said”the market has been under profit-taking pressure from foreign players.”

“Overseas investors still see Japanese stocks as overpriced,” he added.

But the Nikkei average resisted falling below the 19,000 line, supported by buying by players anticipating the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds, Miura said.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,854 to 107 on the TSE’s first section, while 49 issues were unchanged.

Volume jumped to 2.06 billion shares, from Tuesday’s 1.60 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota and Fuji Heavy, electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc.

Mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, brokerage firm Nomura, and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life met with heavy selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York on Tuesday.

Other major losers included oil companies JX Holdings and Inpex.

By contrast, Nintendo attracted hefty purchases with investors taking heart from a media report that the game-maker plans to boost production of the Nintendo Switch video game console, brokers said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average plummeted 400 points to 18,910.