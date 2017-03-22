Dollar drops to ¥111.50 in Tokyo as stocks dive

The dollar lost ground sharply to around ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, dragged down by stock price plunges in Japan and the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.50-50, down from ¥112.82-83 the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0801-0803, up from $1.0781-0781, and at ¥120.45-45, down from ¥121.64-66.

The dollar carried over its weakness from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback dived below ¥112 for the first time in about three weeks on the back of a Wall Street stock sell-off and a fall in the key U.S. long-term interest rate.

The stock slide reflected growing worries among investors over fiscal and economic policy management by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, traders said.

In early Tokyo trading, the dollar slipped through ¥111.40, hit by selling including one automatically triggered by orders placed in advance for cutting losses.

In midmorning trading, however, the greenback rebounded above ¥111.70 thanks to buying on real demand.

“The dollar drew purchases from Japanese importers,” a currency broker said.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency moved narrowly around ¥111.60 before temporarily dropping below ¥111.40 on the Nikkei stock average’s further contraction toward the day’s closing.

“Although the day’s dollar-yen pair was supported by real demand-led purchases, players seeking quick gains may step up selling later,” a Japanese bank official said.

“Investors are likely to remain cautious about buying the dollar, which has undergone the first full-fledged correction since Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election in November last year,” a foreign exchange margin trader said.