Amid THAAD row, China overtakes Japan in poll of South Korea’s least-liked countries

The row between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defense system has seen China overtake even former colonizer Japan in the ranking of South Koreans’ least-favored countries, a survey shows.

Japan has consistently been Southerners’ most disliked country after North Korea, mainly due to disputes over Tokyo’s wartime atrocities, including so-called comfort women who were forced to provide sex at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

But now South Korea and the U.S. have begun deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to guard against missile threats from the nuclear-armed North, infuriating China, which sees it as compromising its own capabilities.

Beijing launched a series of measure against the South seen as economic retaliation, forcing dozens of South Korean retail stores in China to shut their doors and banning Chinese tour groups from visiting.

China’s rating in an opinion poll by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies slumped from 4.31 in January to 3.21 in March, on a 0-10 scale, with 10 representing the most favorable.

Japan’s number also fell amid a diplomatic row over the comfort women issue, from 3.56 to 3.33.

A drop in the Chinese figure was expected given Beijing’s response to THAAD but the “sharp decline” was surprising, Asan said in a statement Monday.

“Even more surprising is that Koreans are now more favorable toward Japan (3.33) than China (3.21),” it said, noting Japan had consistently been Koreans’ least-favored country after North Korea.

The survey also showed the ratings of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe all declining, but Xi’s falling the most, plunging from 4.25 in January to 3.01 in March.

“The only good news for President Xi was that his rating remained higher than Prime Minister Abe’s,” Asan said.

The survey, of 1,000 adults carried out from March 6-8, also showed increasing support for THAAD, with 50.6 percent in favor, up from 46.3 percent in November, with opposition falling from 45.7 percent to 37.9 percent.

In 2015, Japan and South Korea reached a deal to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the protracted dispute over the comfort women issue.

Earlier this month, South Korean Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said the two nations should “truly respect” the deal and “fully realize its purpose and spirit.”

Hwang’s remarks came as bilateral ties between the two neighbors remain strained after a statue representing the comfort women, set up by a South Korean civic group in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan in December, reignited diplomatic tensions.

Japan has demanded that South Korea remove the statue and a similar one outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires the host state to prevent disturbance of the peace of a diplomatic mission or impairment of its dignity.

The installation of the statue in Busan, despite the 2015 deal, prompted Tokyo to recall its ambassador.