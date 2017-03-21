Noted Hiroshima hibakusha Dr. Shuntyaro Hida dead at 100

Shuntaro Hida, a former Japanese army doctor who survived the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II and treated atomic-bomb survivors, died Monday, sources close to him said. He was 100.

Hailing from Gifu Prefecture, Hida became a doctor after graduating from the academy of medicine of the Imperial Japanese Army in 1944 and was assigned to the Hiroshima army hospital.

Hida was working in a village some 6 km north of the hypocenter when the atomic bomb detonated over the city on Aug. 6, 1945.

He entered the devastated area immediately after the bombing to help survivors who suffered severe burns and continued treating victims who were suffering from leukemia and other illnesses afterward.

Hida, who made his first visit to the United States in 1975, had visited about 150 cities in more than 30 countries as a storyteller to convey the misery of the atomic-bomb victims during a 15-year period until 1989.

He also served as director of the counseling center at the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb sufferers Organizations.

After the Fukushima nuclear crisis triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Hida attended anti-nuclear events in Tokyo and elsewhere to call for a world free of nuclear power.

He is also known for his study about the danger of internal exposure to radiation by inhaling, drinking or eating radioactive substances.