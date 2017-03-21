Glitch strands luxury sleeper train during test run in Nikko

A luxury, all-suite sleeper train was stranded on the tracks Monday in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, due to engine trouble, JR East said.

Train Suit Shiki-Shima, a 10-car luxury train including a diner, a lounge and a cypress bathtub, had been on a test run Monday when a “breakdown” sign showed up on the operator’s monitor, forcing the driver to halt the train at around 2 p.m. The train had originated at Tokyo’s Ueno Station.

The driver could not detect any trouble and resumed the run. But then the train came to a halt at around 3:50 p.m., according to JR East.

JR East officials suspect engine trouble and are investigating. The train returned to a rail yard in Tokyo later in the day.

The trouble stopped the operations of other trains on the JR Nikko Line for four hours, affecting some 2,000 passengers.

The Shiki-Shima, which translates as Four-Season Island and cost ¥5 billion to produce, will begin commercial operations in May. The train, which can accommodate 34 passengers, or 17 pairs of travelers, will travel to popular tourist spots, including Nikko and other areas in the Kanto region as well as destinations in the Tohoku region and Hokkaido. JR East plans to offer two- to four-day trips. Tickets will cost ¥320,000 to ¥1,155,000 per person.

All tickets for the train have been booked through November.