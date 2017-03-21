Tokyo stocks retreat further on yen’s rise

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s ascent.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 65.71 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 19,455.88. On Friday, the key market gauge gave up 68.55 points. The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,563.42, after shedding 6.84 points on Friday.

Stocks met with selling from the start of Tuesday’s trading, following the Dow Jones industrial average’s continued drop in New York on Monday and the dollar’s fall against the yen on the back of lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

The Nikkei average briefly shed more than 180 points in the early morning session, led by losses in insurers, banks and exporters.

The major market yardstick trimmed its loss later in the morning thanks to buying on dips. But it remained weak for the rest of the day.

“Investor appetite remained solid,” Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, noting, “Small-cap issues that are immune to exchange rate fluctuations attracted buying.”

Still, players generally found it difficult to actively buy stocks as worries grew about the course of global trade after finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies dropped, apparently due to opposition from the United States, their traditional pledge to fight protectionism from their joint statement adopted at their two-day meeting in Germany through Saturday, one marker source said.

Instead, the latest G-20 statement said, “We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies.”

With investors closely watching the pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and U.S. long-term rate movements, the market could be affected by possible remarks by policymakers of the country, SMBC Nikko’s Ota said.

Despite the weakness of the Nikkei and Topix indexes, rising issues outnumbered falling ones 991 to 862 on the TSE’s first section, while 156 issues were unchanged.

Volume slumped to 1.597 billion shares from Friday’s 2.013 billion shares.

Financial issues, including mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life, were downbeat after their U.S. peers fell on Monday due to lower U.S. long-term interest rates and uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

Export-oriented names retreated in the face of the stronger yen, among them automakers Toyota and Fuji Heavy, electronic parts producers TDK and Murata Manufacturing, and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc.

Oil companies JX Holdings, TonenGeneral and Showa Shell were also on the minus side after the key crude oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell back on Monday.

By contrast, domestic demand-oriented companies attracted buying. They included brewer Kirin, Nissin Foods and frozen food-maker Nichirei.

Nintendo jumped on a media report that the company plans to boost production of its Nintendo Switch video game console released earlier this month.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was down 40 points at 19,310.