Dollar cuts loss to move around ¥112.80

The dollar trimmed its earlier loss to move around ¥112.80 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.82-83, still down from ¥113.43-44 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0781-0781, up from $1.0753-0753, and at ¥121.64-66, down from ¥121.99-122.00. The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.40-50 in early Tuesday trading, weighed down chiefly by a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The dollar then fell below ¥112.30 in line with the weakness of Tokyo stocks. Later, it resisted selling pressure as the equity market cut some of its loss.

“The greenback accelerated its downswing after slipping below ¥112.50, but it attracted buybacks as there were no additional dollar-negative factors and Tokyo stocks avoided a further drop,” a foreign exchange broker said.

But the dollar’s topside was capped by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, market sources said.

“Investors found it difficult to step up dollar buying on concerns that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may move to check the dollar’s appreciation” after a recent meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, an official of a major Japanese bank said.

The G-20 officials dropped their traditional pledge to fight protectionism from their joint statement adopted at their two-day meeting in Germany through Saturday, apparently due to opposition from the United States.

“The dollar could fall to around ¥111.50 if stock prices and U.S. interest rates decline further,” one market source said.

Meanwhile, another source said that the dollar’s downside will be solid, citing recent rosy U.S. economic indictors.