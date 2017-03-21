China says Australia should look beyond differences as two seek to bolster ties

China hopes Australia will continue to look beyond the countries’ ideological differences and focus on bilateral business ties and other forms of cooperation, a senior Chinese official said Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang was responding to comments by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop earlier this month that China can only reach its full economic potential if it embraces democracy.

Zheng told journalists that Australia and its largest trading partner had “gone beyond our ideological differences … to make the pie of cooperation and common interests bigger.” He said China hopes that Australia will “continue to uphold this spirit, abandon the zero sum or ideologically biased mentality and view China and China-Australia relations in the right light.”

Zheng said that annual China-Australia bilateral trade had exceeded $107 billion and bilateral investment exceeded $100 billion, and that the bilateral trade volume in the first two months of 2017 had grown nearly 50 percent year-on-year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang begins a seven-day trip to Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday. Zheng said China hopes to enhance free trade agreements with both nations and promote cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

China wishes to “make China-Australia business cooperation more diverse and more sustainable,” Zheng said.

China expects positive moves to signing up Australia for its New Silk Road initiative during Li’s visit, but two sources familiar with the issues said the Australian government is likely to bide its time before committing.

The plan, officially called the One Belt, One Road, or OBOR, initiative, is a signature foreign and economic policy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, envisioning massive infrastructure spending to link China to Asia and beyond.

Zheng told reporters there are “many opportunities and space for cooperation” between China and Australia for One Belt, One Road, a subject he said Li would bring up on his Australia visit.

“I believe these discussions will have positive results,” Zheng said, without elaborating.

Discussions over a potential Belt and Road memorandum of understanding began in October last year, while Xi first raised Northern Australia as a potential Belt and Road investment destination during his visit to Australia in 2014.

“The information in just the past one or two days is that there will be no memorandum signed as hoped,” one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“There will definitely be opportunities for this and further cooperation in future,” the source added, citing a big OBOR summit to be held in May in Beijing or later in the year when Australia and China mark 45 years of diplomatic relations.

But another source said the Australian side was taking a “wait-and-see” approach to gauge how other major Western economies reacted to China’s overtures.

The Australian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and the two have a wide-ranging free trade deal.

Australia is also a staunch U.S. ally, despite discord between Canberra and the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has killed off an ambitious regional trade pact the Trans Pacific Partnership, and labeled a refugee swap deal with Australia as “dumb.”

Australia has previously drawn criticism from China for running surveillance flights over disputed islands in the South China Sea and called on China to obey international norms in the strategic waterway.