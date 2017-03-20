Civilian casualties surge as Iraqi forces hit dug-in Islamic State fighters in west Mosul from above

As Iraqi forces pushed into southwestern Mosul, four Islamic State fighters moved into Omar Khudair’s home and took up positions on the roof.

The 17-year-old, his parents and siblings took cover in his aunt’s house next door, and for the next half hour they huddled in a back room as the battle raged overhead. Then the airstrikes came, blowing up a cluster of houses, killing not only the fighters, but 18 members of Khudair’s extended family. The teen was one of the few to survive, left covered in burns and shrapnel wounds.

The fight for the western half of Mosul could be the deadliest yet for civilians. Iraqi forces have increasingly turned to airstrikes and artillery to clear heavily populated, dense urban terrain, and residents running out of food and supplies are fleeing their homes at higher rates than previously seen in the Mosul operation.

More than 750 civilians have been killed or wounded since the fight for western Mosul began a month ago, front-line medics say, a number they expect to spike as Iraqi forces push into the old city. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

By comparison, some 1,600 civilians were killed or wounded during the 100 days of fighting to recapture Mosul’s less densely populated east, according to reports from nearby hospitals. Mosul’s east was declared fully liberated in January.

Airwars, a London-based group that tracks civilian deaths from airstrikes targeting IS in Iraq and Syria, estimates the number of casualties to be much higher, claiming more than 300 civilians have been killed in western Mosul over the last month.

The Pentagon, which has yet to release casualty figures from the last month, has acknowledged 220 civilian deaths from coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the U.S. campaign against IS began in 2014.

Of the nearly 300,000 people who have fled Mosul since the operation to retake Iraq’s second-largest city began in October, more than 100,000 have left in the past month alone, according to the United Nations.

Many are fleeing because they have no more food, said Azher Adnan, a local pharmacist volunteering as a medic at a clinic just south of the city. “Every one of my patients, the first thing they say when they approach my clinic is ‘I’m hungry,'” he said.

Civilians who have escaped said food began to run low in October as the wealthy hoarded what they could. By January, grocery store shelves were completely bare.

“The population of Mosul’s west is different from the east,” Adnan said. “Here you have more people in poverty, they couldn’t afford to prepare for the siege.”

In eastern Mosul, most militants withdrew in the face of the assault, leaving small contingents of four of five fighters to pin down troops in urban combat. But Lt. Gen. Sami al-Arathi, of Iraq’s special forces, said the fighters cornered in west Mosul have nowhere to run. “Now, they are forced to fight to the death,” he said.

Faced with heavier resistance in more dense urban terrain, Iraqi forces are relying even more on airstrikes and artillery, heightening the risk to civilians and leaving scenes of devastation in their wake.

“This area used to be so beautiful,” said Mohammed Ali of the Federal Police, which have been battling their way up the Tigris along what used to be a scenic riverside boulevard, leaving behind mangled park benches and shattered flower boxes.

Ali, who hails from a town just outside Mosul, remembers spending time on the corniche as a teenager.

“Families and girls would come here,” he said, laughing. “We used to follow the girls, but they never gave us any attention.”

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, the commander of coalition ground forces in Iraq, said the coalition is “probably” launching more airstrikes in western Mosul than in the east because more coalition troops have been authorized to approve air support for Iraqi forces.

“We’re going to strike ISIS wherever we can so that the Iraqis can be successful,” Martin said, referring to the extremist group by another acronym.

He said changes to the U.S. rules of engagement are allowing the coalition to strike faster and more accurately. Martin said Iraqi commanders are still trying to preserve infrastructure and minimize civilian casualties — but that the militants have other ideas.

IS has fired at least 4,284 mortars, rockets, and artillery rounds “indiscriminately” in western Mosul since January, showing “complete disregard of human life,” he said.

Humanitarian organizations warn that the destruction, displacement and civilian casualties are likely to spike as Iraqi forces push into Mosul’s old city, where streets are the width of alleyways.

A senior Western diplomat who attends military planning meetings said Iraq’s military showed that they were capable of protecting civilians in eastern Mosul, but will face a much greater challenge in the old city.

“In the old city (Iraqi forces) are going to have to get out of their vehicles and they’ve got to go house to house,” the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss military planning. “Families are going to be at extreme risk.”

In Mamun, one of the first western Mosul neighborhoods to be retaken from IS, nearly every customer at a corner vegetable market knew at least one person who had been killed during the past month’s fighting.

Ahmed Khalil pointed to where he said a rocket had killed a mother and her children. He gestured farther down the street, where he said IS snipers had picked off civilians trying to flee.

“We couldn’t even take the bodies to the cemetery because the clashes were so heavy,” he said. “We had to just bury them where they fell.”

Another customer, Mashad Fathi, pointed to a street where a whole row of buildings had collapsed. “The bodies of one of the families are still under the rubble.”

Iraqi army helicopters meanwhile strafed and rocketed Islamic State positions inside Mosul’s old city on Sunday as ground troops fought fierce street battles to close in on the strategic prize of the al-Nuri Mosque.

An airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition backing Iraq forces in their campaign to retake Mosul also killed six foreign militant commanders in the west, including a Russian who was a senior Islamic State leader, Iraq’s defense ministry said.

Federal Police troops on Sunday advanced past the train station in western Mosul close to the mosque, where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in July 2014 after the hard-line militants had seized swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Residents fled from the area, carrying suitcases and bags of belongings and picking their way through the wrecked buildings as shells and gunfire echoed behind them. Most of them were women and children.

“Federal Police and Rapid Response forces resumed their advance after halting operations due to bad weather. The troops have a target of retaking the rest of the old city,” a police spokesman said.

The battle to recapture Islamic State’s last stronghold in Iraq has now entered its sixth month. Iraqi government forces, backed by U.S. advisers, artillery and air support, have cleared the east and half of western Mosul and are now focused on controlling the old city.

Recent fighting has targeted the centuries-old al-Nuri Mosque, with its famous leaning minaret. Its capture would be a blow for Islamic State as it was from there that Baghdadi declared himself head of his self-proclaimed caliphate.

U.S. officials estimate about 2,000 IS fighters remain inside Iraq’s second-largest city, resisting with mortar fire, snipers and suicide car bombs that plow into army positions.

The black Islamic State flag still flew from the mosque’s minaret on Sunday.

Iraq’s defense ministry said in a statement a coalition airstrike destroyed a command center, killing Russian leader Abdul Kareem al-Rusi, head of the Tareq Bin Ziyad brigade, as well as a British-Algerian, a French-Syrian, a Turkish commander and two fighters from Morocco.

Federal Police moved in on foot from near the train station toward the old city, forging ahead through rubble-filled streets.

Police commander Gen. Khalid al-Obedi told reporters on the front line: “We are advancing toward the old city. Their resistance is weakening. They are mostly using car bombs and that shows they are losing on the ground.”

He barked orders into his radio as mortar rounds landed beyond his position.

Reporters saw an airstrike hit Islamic State positions about 300 meters (yards) ahead on the front line. Helicopters circling overhead fired rockets and raked the ground with machine gun fire.

Federal police also arrested Husam Sheet al-Jabouri, the local chief of Diwan al-Hisba, an IS unit responsible for enforcing strict Islamic rules, in Mosul’s Bab al-Sijin area, a police statement said.

As fighting has entered into the narrow alleyways and densely populated parts of west Mosul, more residents are fleeing from liberated areas where food and water are scarce and homes are often caught in shelling.

Families with elderly relatives and children marched through western Mosul’s muddy streets, past buildings pock-marked by bullet and bombs on Saturday. Some said they had hardly eaten in weeks, scrambling for supplies handed out by a local aid agency.

“It is terrible, Islamic State have destroyed us. There is no food, no bread. There is absolutely nothing,” said one resident.

As many as 600,000 civilians may be caught inside the city with the militants. About 255,000 people have been displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas since October, including more than 100,000 since the military campaign in western Mosul began on Feb. 19, according to United Nations figures.

The last week has seen the highest level of displacement yet, with 32,000 displaced between March 12 and 15.