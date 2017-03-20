Subway ceremony honors victims of 1995 Tokyo sarin attack

A ceremony at Kasumigaseki Station was held Monday to mourn the victims of the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system 22 years ago that left 13 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

At 8 a.m., 21 officials from Tokyo Metro Co. offered silent prayers at the station in Chiyoda Ward, where two of its employees — Kazumasa Takahashi and Tsuneo Hishinuma — died in simultaneous nerve gas attacks on the Hibiya, Marunouchi and Chiyoda lines waged by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult during rush hour on March 20, 1995.

After the moment of silence, Toyohiko Otomo, head of the Kasumigaseki Station district, said he was determined to keep telling the story of what happened that day to younger employees who were too young to know about the attack.

Takahashi’s wife, Shizue, was among those who came to lay flowers at the station.

“I want young people to know the (miserable) consequences from joining a cult, leaving their decisions up to one person and harming many people,” she told reporters.