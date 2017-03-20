Japan and Russia resume ministerial security talks as Tokyo looks for progress on isle row

Japan and Russia resumed their first ministerial security talks Monday since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 as Tokyo strives to make a breakthrough in the long-standing row over four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

“Russia and Japan need to jointly tackle many common threats,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the outset of his one-on-one meeting with Defense Minister Tomomi Inada ahead of the so-called two-plus-two talks in Tokyo.

Inada said during the portion open to the media that it is “significant that the two-plus-two talks will convene for the first time since 2013 amid the severe security environment.”

At a separate meeting, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov pledged to work toward concluding a World War II peace treaty, which has been held up by the territorial row.

The security dialogue, to be held ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Russia next month, will likely focus on coordination in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.

In its latest act of defiance, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles toward Japan on March 6, flouting the U.N. Security Council’s ban on such activities.

Russia and Japan haven’t held a two-plus-two dialogue since the inaugural meeting in November 2013 because the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine took place in March the following year, leading Japan and Western countries to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

In resuming the talks, Japanese officials cited the need to promote communication with Moscow in light of the severe security situation in the Asia-Pacific, including North Korea’s growing threat and China’s rising territorial acts in the South and East China seas.

In addition to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs, maritime security, expansion of defense exchanges and cooperation in counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts were likely to be discussed.

Japan hopes the security dialogue will also help create an atmosphere for resolving the row over the islands, which has prevented the two countries from officially ending World War II.

But other hurdles remain.

Russia, for example, has shown no sign of winding back its military buildup on the disputed islands. In November, land-to-air missile systems were deployed on Etorofu and Kunashiri, the largest of the four islands. The other two are Shikotan and the Habomai islet group.

In the ministerial talks, Japan is expected to convey its concerns about Russia’s moves, including a plan Shoigu aired last month to deploy a Russian military division to the islands later this year.

Russia also opposes any deployment of the advanced U.S. THAAD missile defense system in South Korea, saying it will adversely affect regional stability. Japan, however, backs the idea because it will help counter the growing threat from North Korea.