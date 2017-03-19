Ex-Tsukiji chief says he refused to seek extra cash from Tokyo Gas to clean up Toyosu toxins

Itaru Okada, a former chief of the central wholesale market for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, has said he was behind the decision not to seek additional money from Tokyo Gas Co. to deal with soil contamination at the Toyosu site slated to replace the aging Tsukiji site.

Okada made the remarks Saturday as one of four sworn witnesses summoned by a powerful metro assembly investigative committee to speak about issues related to the market’s planned move to the Toyosu district. The new site sits on the grounds of a former gas plant in Koto Ward.

When the metropolitan government signed a contract to buy the tract of land from Tokyo Gas to build the market in 2011, it agreed not to ask the company to pay for future anti-pollution measures.

Okada said he thought the metropolitan government would be unable to acquire the land without such a compromise. He also said he believes the decision was approved by the governor and deputy governor at the time.

The costs to be shouldered by Tokyo Gas for dealing with the soil contamination at Toyosu was set at ¥7.8 billion in 2011. The overall costs for soil pollution control there have ballooned to ¥86 billion from an initially estimated ¥58.6 billion.

The metro government built the market to replace the aging Tsukiji wholesale food market in Chuo Ward. But the move was put on hold after soil contamination concerns re-emerged last year.

The investigative committee questioned former Deputy Gov. Takeo Hamauzu on Sunday and planned to grill former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara on Monday. Ishihara made the final decision to transfer the Tsukiji market to Toyosu.