Shareholders, former employees watch as Toshiba’s fortunes fall

For Toshiba Corp. investor Ichio Hosoda, who bet on the ailing electronics conglomerate to provide him with a nest egg after retirement, what is happening to the 142-year-old company is something he cannot and does not want to believe.

When Hosoda, who lives in Nara Prefecture, spent part of his savings on Toshiba shares in May 2015, it seemed like a secure investment that would provide him with a little more leeway to prepare for his future.

But Hosoda, 56, has instead lost nearly ¥1 million from the recent plunge in Toshiba’s share price.

“To me, Toshiba seemed like an unmistakable choice,” Hosoda told The Japan Times in a recent interview. “I thought Toshiba was a very trustworthy company.”

Hosoda is not the only one who failed to foresee that the time-honored giant and its roughly 190,000 employees were headed for a crisis. Four other investors interviewed by The Japan Times recounted similar feelings of horror as the company reported it was on the verge of plunging ¥150 billion into negative net worth after an accounting scandal and a massive writedown at its U.S. nuclear unit.

If the excessive debt remains at the end of March, Toshiba will be downgraded to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. From there, it will be delisted if its ongoing asset selloff fails to reverse the situation within a year.

Hosoda said his trust in Toshiba started to crumble after the accounting scandal broke in 2015, revealing “inappropriate” practices that helped it overstate earnings by ¥152 billion over seven years from 2008 to 2014.

The scandal forced out eight executive officers, including former President Hisao Tanaka and predecessors Atsutoshi Nishida and Norio Sasaki. An independent third-party report found that the presidents had pressured their subordinates to pad profits over the years.

“I think the scandal showed that Toshiba has become a company that only cares about capitalism theory,” Hosoda said, referring to its apparent obsession with profit goals. “A company would lose its value if it didn’t care about the social good or well-being of its employees.”

A former shareholder from Aichi Prefecture who declined to be named said Toshiba had been more than just another electronics maker in his mind.

“I never thought such a top-notch company like Toshiba would be involved in such a big accounting problem — not even in my dreams,” the 70-year-old man said, adding that he lost more than ¥1 million from the share plunge sparked by the scandal.

“I had no negative image toward Toshiba, given that I’ve been a longtime user of Toshiba’s home appliances and that the company has produced many charismatic leaders.”

Toshiba’s roots can be traced back to 1875, when inventor Hisashige Tanaka, who gained fame as a creator of wind-up dolls and clocks, started a factory to make telecommunications equipment in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

The predecessor of today’s Toshiba was established in 1939, when his factory merged with now-defunct Tokyo Denki (Tokyo Electric Co.) founded by Ichisuke Fujioka, who produced Japan’s first incandescent lightbulbs. This later became Tokyo Shibaura Denki (Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co.), which shortened its name to Toshiba Corp. in 1984.

Toshiba became a household name in appliances after creating Japan’s first electric washing machine, vacuum cleaner, rice cooker and color TV. It also claims to have made the world’s first mass-marketed laptop computer.

For many in Japan, Toshiba is known better as the leading sponsor of “Sazae-san,” the animated TV series beloved by generations. It has been the main sponsor since the cartoon debuted in October 1969. Toshiba reportedly intends to continue sponsoring the program, although it refuses to confirm this.

Toshiba has been an influential figure in business as well, producing many famed leaders.

Perhaps the most well-received figure is the late Toshio Doko, an engineer who became Toshiba president in 1965 and chairman in 1972.

Doko was a charismatic leader who later headed the influential Japan Federation of Economic Organizations, which was later renamed the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). He advocated radical reform of old corporate structures and exerted a strong presence in the revitalization of not only Toshiba, but the Japanese manufacturing sector as well.

“I had admired Toshiba because of Mr. Doko, assuming that Toshiba’s employees and corporate culture would have been positively influenced by his doctrine,” the 70-year-old Aichi shareholder said. “But I never thought Toshiba would become such a dishonest company. The essence of this problem is not just the failing business of a Japanese electronics giant. I think the root lies in the corporate structure of Japan’s mega-companies in general.”

Former Toshiba employee Masashi Goto agrees.

Goto, a former nuclear engineer who entered Toshiba in 1989 and retired in 2009, said the corruption was created by “unnecessary top-down pressure” from its executives.

“At the time I entered the company, there was less pressure from the top executives. But that landscape had changed toward the end of my career as they started to control the way employees worked under the pretext of streamlining the business,” he said.

Toshiba’s fall accelerated as employees were forced to devote most of their time on reviewing trivial mistakes and given less time to concentrate on each project, he said. As the pressure from above became more intense, some then began to whitewash their mistakes or leave risks and uncertainties unresolved without consulting their bosses.

“What anchors their behavior is the salaryman’s desire to protect himself — no one wants to put their position at risk by telling the truth,” he said, adding that he believes the excessive pressure gave birth to the accounting scandal.

The driving force behind that pressure was an urgency to make up for the huge losses that were being generated by U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., acquired in 2006, Goto said.

During his time, Goto said nuclear power was considered a “low-risk business” that enjoyed constant demand and steady profits ensured by Toshiba’s cooperation with stakeholders that included general contractors and utilities.

“The company upheld a strategy of categorizing its nuclear power business as a stable income source together with other businesses like flash memory, which could be either lucrative or fruitless from time to time,” he said.

But the situation changed dramatically after the March 2011 disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

“I think the fundamental problem of Toshiba lies with its failure to understand the risks of the nuclear business correctly,” he said.

“When proponents of nuclear power talk about the nuclear plant business, they tend to paint the brightest — yet unrealistic — future and proceed with the business based on the premise that everything will go as planned,” Goto said, adding that Toshiba purchased Westinghouse under that premise.

“Considering the social responsibility it has to fulfill, I can’t say Toshiba is a pitiful victim,” he said. “But I feel sorry for the employees, especially because many of my colleagues are still working at the company.”

Toshiba turnaround hopes, planned sale of Westinghouse find skeptics

Toshiba Corp. has been forced to sell off a number of its businesses as it continues to lose money since its accounting scandal broke in 2015, and is now burdened with its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

Last year, the 142-year-old conglomerate sold its white goods and medical units. It is now looking to let go of its flash memory business and Westinghouse. Those businesses were its main profit drivers and helped establish Toshiba’s corporate identity.

Now that those businesses have been deprived from Toshiba, it has left many with a big question: Can Toshiba really get out of its nuclear debacle and rebuild with its remaining businesses?

The overseas nuclear business is likely to probably continue to pose major risks, so shedding Westinghouse is probably an obvious step to take, though it might be easier said than done due to the political and security hurdles, experts say.

Toshiba has said it can bounce back with its remaining businesses by focusing on social infrastructure and electronics devices, but experts say restructuring will be critical if it really wants to achieve its goal of a 5 percent operating profit margin in three years.

“Westinghouse has become such a burden . . . I think Toshiba is desperate” to eliminate the risks of the overseas nuclear business, said Tomoko Murakami, manager of the nuclear energy group at the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, a Tokyo-based think tank.

Indeed, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa said in a news conference last week that the sale of the majority stake in Westinghouse is the key to turning the firm around.

That remark is a major shift for Toshiba, which has repeatedly plugged nuclear power since its ¥600 billion acquisition of Westinghouse in 2006 ahead of what was expected to be a nuclear renaissance at the time.

But Toshiba announced last month that it would post a ¥700 billion impairment loss tied to Westinghouse due to cost overruns derived from construction delays for AP1000 reactors in Georgia and South Carolina.

In a stroke of bad luck, the landscape for the nuclear power industry changed drastically after the nuclear crisis erupted at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2011. This damaged the domestic market and resulted in the nationalization of Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Yet Murakami said the nuclear power industry still has growth potential. Westinghouse provides, for instance, plant maintenance as well as fuel-related and consulting services used by existing plants around the world. Also, more reactors are expected to be built in China and other emerging economies, including India.

But it is doubtful whether Westinghouse can really compete in that business while managing its risks properly, Murakami said.

Because it failed to handle the cost overruns from the AP1000 reactors under construction in the U.S., “Westinghouse’s other businesses, such as maintenance, fuel and other solution services, might have problems” in the future due to management problems, Murakami said.

In that case, Toshiba may be on the right track with its plan to sell Westinghouse. But whether Toshiba can really sell the troubled unit is a different matter.

“Buyers won’t purchase Westinghouse at the same price (¥600 billion) that Toshiba paid. That would be the biggest issue for Toshiba,” Murakami said.

She said there are companies, especially in China, looking to acquire Westinghouse’s nuclear know-how. China is developing its own reactors, but “it knows that the technologies have not been as high compared with the makers in the U.S. and Europe,” so it might want to turn to Westinghouse.

However, it won’t be easy to sell Westinghouse to the Chinese because the U.S. government is likely to be reluctant to let its nuclear technology drop into China’s hands, experts said.

Shedding the risk presented by Westinghouse is the top issue for Toshiba, but another matter is how to revive itself after selling off its flash memory business.

Last week, Toshiba unveiled a three-year business plan aiming for sales of ¥4.2 trillion and an operating profit of ¥210 billion in fiscal 2019. The sales figure is down from the estimated ¥5.5 trillion logged in fiscal 2016 to account for the presumed shedding of Westinghouse and the flash memory unit, but the margin for operating profit was hiked to 5 percent from about 3 percent.

Toshiba’s new core area will be the social infrastructure business, including elevators, air conditioners and train systems. It will also continue to focus on electronics devices including semiconductors and hard-disk drives.

But experts said things won’t go that smoothly.

“It almost seems like a pie in the sky now,” said Toshiro Sato, director at Kyokuto Securities Research Institute, adding that Toshiba has not provided details of how it will meet its goals.

The 5 percent operating profit margin is a tough goal because it’s not an easy figure for other Japanese electronics makers to attain either, he said.

Other than the flash memory unit, Toshiba’s businesses aren’t that profitable, which means restructuring steps including job cuts will likely be needed, Sato said.

Atsushi Osanai, a professor at Waseda Business School, also questioned Toshiba’s strategy.

“Toshiba has lost two core businesses (flash memory and nuclear power). It is saying that it will focus on social infrastructure, but that’s just what’s left in the company. Toshiba may have top-notch technologies in social infrastructure businesses,” but its sales and profit levels are not at the top in those industries, he said in an email interview.

Excluding flash memory, Toshiba said it still sees its digital storage business as a growth area, but Osanai pointed out that HDDs will soon be replaced by solid state drives based on flash memory, so the firm can’t expect much growth.

Meanwhile, “in the past, Toshiba depended too much on its flash memory unit,” so if it really gets serious about improving the profitability of other businesses, there is a chance, Sato said.

While social infrastructure businesses may not have huge growth potential, their sales are quite stable, so by restructuring costs, Toshiba can probably increase their profitability, he said.

In addition, Osanai emphasized that Toshiba needs to strengthen its management team.

“I think it’s critical for Toshiba to bring a leader who can set a long-term strategy and firmly implement it,” he said.