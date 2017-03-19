GSDF peacekeepers briefly detained by South Sudan military in weapons crackdown

Five Ground Self-Defense Force peacekeepers stationed in South Sudan were mistakenly detained for about an hour Saturday by government forces in the conflict-torn country, the Defense Ministry said.

The South Sudanese government apologized and released the GSDF members unharmed, saying the detention was based on a misunderstanding, according to the ministry.

The GSDF members, who were armed, were questioned by government soldiers during a crackdown on illegal weapons at a store about 1.5 km south of Japan’s base in the capital Juba. They were then taken to a square about 4 km away.

They were released following negotiations between the Japanese Embassy and the South Sudanese military and returned to the base. Peacekeepers in South Sudan are exempt from weapons crackdowns conducted by the military.

The five Japanese are part of a 350-strong GSDF engineering contingent deployed on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the African country. This was the first time a GSDF peacekeeper had been detained there.

Japan plans to withdraw its troops around the end of May.