Unsafe toxin levels found in 10th Toyosu groundwater survey

Excessive levels of benzene and other toxic chemicals have been detected in another groundwater survey at the replacement site for the Tsukiji wholesale food market, sources said Saturday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government carried out its 10th survey at the site in the Toyosu district between late January and early this month after the previous survey showed the water contained benzene at levels of up to 79 times the legal limit. The results were released in January.

The levels found in the 10th survey are believed to be similar and were set to be released on Sunday. The surveys began in November 2014.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says she will use the results to decide whether to approve the controversial relocation plan for Tsukiji. The famous but aging fish market in Chuo Ward is supposed to move to the nearby Toyosu site in adjacent Koto Ward.

Koike put the relocation plan on hold soon after taking office after concerns about soil pollution and the stripping of pollution safeguards emerged at the Toyosu site, which previously hosted a gas plant.

The additional survey was conducted after the toxic substances detected in the ninth survey were found to have surged. The 10th survey covered 29 spots at the Toyosu site. Samples were analyzed by four inspection institutions.

A panel commissioned by the metropolitan government to discuss soil pollution control at the Toyosu site was expected to express its opinion on the validity of all of the survey results on Sunday, the sources said.