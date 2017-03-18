Ex-Hitachi chairman Kawamura tapped to reform Tepco

Head head head Head head head

JIJI — The government has asked former Hitachi Ltd. Chairman Takashi Kawamura, 77, to be the next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., informed sources said.

The government expects Kawamura, who led a quick turnaround at the electronics and machinery conglomerate, to reform Tepco, which needs to raise an enormous amount of cash to decommission the reactors at the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant and compensate the nuclear evacuees.

Kawamura is likely to accept, the sources said Friday.

The government also plans to replace other members of Tepco’s board.