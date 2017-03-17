Trump budget would force tough choices in disease research

What goes on the chopping block: research into cancer or Alzheimer’s? A Zika vaccine? A treatment for superbugs?

Health groups say President Donald Trump’s proposal to slash funds for America’s engine of biomedical research would be devastating for patients with all kinds of diseases — and for jobs.

“It is possible that the next cure for some cancer is sitting there waiting to be discovered, and it won’t get to the table,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

In his budget blueprint Thursday, Trump called for a cut of $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). That is a staggering 18 percent drop for the $32 billion agency that funds much of the nation’s research into what causes different diseases and what it will take to treat them.

It comes despite Trump recently telling Congress about the need to find “cures to the illnesses that have always plagued us.”

“All of us woke up this morning in a state of shock about this number,” said Dr. Blase Polite, a cancer specialist at the University of Chicago who chairs the American Society for Clinical Oncology’s government relations committee.

Trump’s proposal would roll back NIH’s 2018 budget to about what it was in 2003. The president called for a “major reorganization” of NIH to stress the “highest priority research,” but only specifically targeted for elimination the $69 million Fogarty International Center that focuses on global health and has played a big role in HIV research abroad.

Drops in deaths from cancer and heart disease, breakthroughs in genetics, and new ways to treat and prevent HIV and other infectious diseases all are credited to decades of NIH-funded basic research.

“Those treatment wouldn’t exist without NIH putting the money they put in 15 and 20 years ago,” Polite said. “What are we sacrificing in our future by making what we would consider a generation-level of cuts?”

The proposed cuts “threaten to undo the years of gains made in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” added George Vradenburg of the nonprofit UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

But it is far from clear if Congress will agree to the cuts. The NIH has long experienced bipartisan support among lawmakers, who awarded NIH an extra $2 billion in 2016.

Rep. Tom Cole chairs the House Appropriation subcommittee that oversees NIH. He didn’t address NIH specifically, but said, “It will ultimately be Congress that makes the decisions about what will get cut and what will be increased.”

“A medical research breakthrough at the NIH saves not just one life but potentially millions of lives over generations,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the ranking Democrat on that subcommittee. “I am hopeful that Congress rejects this budget and works in a bipartisan fashion to restore the funding levels for the NIH as we have done in the past.”

As for jobs, 80 percent of the NIH’s money goes to about 3,000 universities and other scientific institutions.

In 2015, NIH grants were credited with creating about 350,000 jobs around the country, said Karen Fisher of the Association of American Medical Colleges. They are jobs that go beyond the white-coated scientists to include technicians who help out in labs, even the factories that supply the test tubes.

That is despite a decade of budgets that didn’t keep pace with inflation, forcing NIH to cut back from funding 1 in 3 research proposals to only about 1 in 6.

The budget also would slash funding for science and environmental programs at home and abroad.

A key target was the Environmental Protection Agency, which would get $5.7 billion, a 31 percent cut. The proposal called for an end to funding both former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan and international climate-change programs in order to save $100 million.

The United States typically contributes about $4 million to $6 million per year to help fund the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — about 20 percent of its budget.

Under the EPA cuts, major programs to restore the Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes would end, along with a popular program to certify environmentally friendly appliances with the Energy Star label.

Some $250 million in programs aimed at protecting coastal life would be “zeroed out” for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including research and education run by a program called Sea Grant. The proposed budget would cut the Department of Commerce by $1.5 billion, meaning NOAA could face as much as a $990 million cut.

Four NASA Earth science missions would be shuttered, meaning three satellite programs aimed at studying climate change and oceans would never launch.

A fourth, a deep-space Earth observing mission known as DSCOVR — which was launched in 2015 and was initially the brainchild of former U.S. vice president Al Gore — would have its cameras turned off.

NASA would also be forced to abandon its plan to lasso an asteroid and coax it into a lunar orbit for study by a human crew sometime in the 2020s.

Otherwise, NASA’s budget was left largely intact. It was trimmed by less than 1 percent.