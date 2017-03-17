Erupting Mount Etna sends molten rocks flying, hurting 10 as tourists flee down volcano

Volcanic rocks and steam injured at least 10 people, including tourists and a scientist, following an explosion on Sicily’s Mount Etna on Thursday, witnesses and media reported.

The tourists, who were drawn to Etna to observe the spectacle of the active volcano erupting, were caught by surprise when flowing magma hit thick snow, causing an explosion that rained rock and other material down upon them.

Authorities say about 35 tourists were on the volcano when the explosion occurred around midday, and that the guides who accompanied them helped bring them to safety.

The president of the Italian Alpine Club chapter in Catania, Umberto Marino, was traveling up the volcano in a snowcat when injured people started running in his direction.

“The material thrown into the air fell back down, striking the heads and bodies of people who were closest,” Marino was quoted by the Catania Today website as saying.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, four people including three German tourists were hospitalized, mostly with head injuries. None of the injuries was listed as grave.

Among those present when the explosion occurred was a scientist from Italy’s volcanology institute, Boris Behncke, who said on his Facebook page that he had suffered a bruise to his head. He added: “I am generally fine and having a good, well-deserved beer in this moment.”

The BBC’s global science reporter, Rebecca Morelle, was on assignment on Etna and described the experience in a series of tweets.

“Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam — not an experience I ever ever want to repeat,” she wrote.

The BBC crew was shaken, but physically OK, having suffered cuts, bruises and burns, she wrote.

Morelle said the explosion was “a reminder of how dangerous (and) unpredictable volcanoes can be.”

The tourists were in an area they were permitted to enter when the explosion occurred. Mount Etna has been active for the past two days, creating a visual spectacle as it spews lava and ash into the air. A new lava flow started from the southeastern crater on Wednesday, and was advancing with a temperature above 1,000 degrees Centigrade (1,832 degrees Fahrenheit) in an area covered by snow.

Officials at Catania airport on Thursday announced it would reduce arrivals by half to five flights an hour due to ash clouds. Departures will continue as scheduled.

Italy’s volcanology institute said it was continuing to monitor the phenomenon.

Europe’s biggest active volcano burst into life on Thursday, according to a BBC journalist and others caught up in a terrifying drama on the upper slopes.

German volcanologist Boris Behncke described on his Facebook page how the explosion was triggered by a build-up of steam after molten lava overran a layer of snow.

The explosion occurred at 12.43 p.m. (1143 GMT) when the steam trapped between the lava and the surface of the mountain escaped in a powerful burst, Stefano Branca, of the Italian institute of geology and volcanology (INGV), told AFP.

There were around 35 people in the area close to the explosion, including a BBC team, 15 tourists, scientists and guides, said Nino Borzi, mayor of Nicolosi, the closest residential area. “There were 10 injuries but none serious,” he said.

BBC science correspondent Morelle tweeted that it could easily have been much worse.

“Everyone taken off the mountain — rescue team and guides here were brilliant,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “BBC team all ok — some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though — it was extremely scary.”

Morelle said a volcanologist with them on the peak described the incident as the most dangerous in his 30-year career.

“Explosions like this have killed,” she added.

The incident happened as Etna burst into life again, two and a half weeks after its first eruption in over a year.

The eruption, from a crater on the southeastern side of the 3,000-meter (9,800-foot) peak, sent rocks and molten lava some 200 meters into the sky above Sicily.