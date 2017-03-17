Russia to discuss how to resolve the North Korea issue in two-plus-two with Japan

Russia hopes that an upcoming two-plus-two meeting with Japan will lead to deeper understanding between the two nations and help find a solution to the North Korean issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said

In the two-plus-two meeting of the foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia scheduled for Monday, Russia is ready to put forward its approach to the Northeast Asian situation, including the goal of resolving the North Korea issue in a peaceful and diplomatic manner, Morgulov said.

In a written interview with Jiji Press, Morgulov expressed serious concern about the deteriorating situation in Northeast Asia due to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

Morgulov, Russia’s chief representative in the stalled six-party talks on North Korea’s denuclearization, said his country wants to break the vicious circle of North Korean nuclear and missile tests and countermeasures by the United States and its allies by looking at the regional situation in a comprehensive way.

Meanwhile, he declined to discuss a reported Russian plan to deploy additional troops this year on the Kuril Islands, including four islands claimed by Japan, noting that is an issue for defense ministry officials.

Still, Morgulov stressed that military deployments and other measures taken on the islands are within Russia’s sovereign rights.

He warned that if the Japanese side takes up the Russian military plan during the two-plus-two meeting, it should then explain Japan’s “military development.”

While the Russian official did not clarify what he meant by military development, Moscow has repeatedly expressed its concern about the U.S.-led deployment of missile defense systems.

Morgulov will also attend a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss proposed joint projects on the four Russian-held islands called the Northern Territories in Japan.