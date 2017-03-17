Nihon University hospital misadministered drugs on four occasions, once causing brief cardiac arrest: sources

Four cases of incorrect administering of drugs occurred at Nihon University Itabashi Hospital, in 2015 and 2016, including a case in which a patient suffered temporary cardiac arrest after being given the sedative Precedex at an inappropriately high pace, according to sources.

The hospital based in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward admitted the dosage errors on Wednesday and issued a statement of apology, saying it is taking preventive measures. The hospital said it has stopped using the drug.

Instructions attached to the package of Precedex warn that the drug could bring about serious problems if it is not administered properly. According to the hospital, however, a nurse administered the drug on a man in his 70s at a rapid pace in July 2015, although no instructions were given by a doctor to do so. The patient suffered cardiac arrest as a result.

The man died of oral cancer last September. The hospital said Precedex was not related to his death.

Following the incident, the hospital reportedly ordered doctors and nurses not to administer the drug at a rapid pace, but failed to instruct medical interns.

Last May, a medical intern told a nurse to administer Precedex at a rapid pace to a man in his 80s who had been transported to the hospital in an ambulance. The man did not suffer health damage because of the drug.

In December, a nurse administered 10 times the instructed dose of Precedex to a 2-year-old girl by mistakenly setting the speed of a drip, which was noticed by another nurse. Then 10 days later, the same girl was given an overdose of the antipyretic analgesic Acelio under the instruction of a trainee doctor, although no harm was confirmed in both cases.

The hospital said the accidents occurred due to the staff’s lack of sufficient knowledge about drugs and a failure to double-check their actions, adding it has created a booklet listing ways to handle drugs that need particular care and doctors must carry it with them.