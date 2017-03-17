Seoul court orders Toyama firm to pay redress to female wartime forced laborer

Seoul Central District Court on Thursday ordered Japanese machine tool maker Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. to pay 100 million won to a South Korean woman in compensation for her forced labor during World War II.

According to a South Korean group supporting victims of wartime forced labor, this is the third lawsuit filed against the company on the issue, all resulting in victory for the plaintiffs in the first-instance trial.

The woman applied to join a volunteer corps for labor service in April 1944, during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, and was mobilized to a factory run by the company. She filed the suit in 2015, claiming that she suffered metal and physical distress at the plant.

In May 2012, the South Korean Supreme Court determined that the 1965 agreement to resolve the issue of war-related compensation claims between the two countries did not invalidate individuals’ rights to claim compensation for wartime forced labor. The pact was concluded when the two Asian countries normalized their diplomatic relations.

Since the decision, there have been a number of court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation to South Koreans for wartime forced labor.

“It’s regrettable that our argument was not upheld,” a Nachi-Fujikoshi official said. The company, based in Toyama, plans to appeal the ruling.