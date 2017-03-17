Online human rights abuse cases hit record in Japan in 2016

The number of online human rights abuse cases in Japan in 2016 grew 10.0 percent from the previous year to 1,909, hitting a record high for the fourth straight year, the Justice Ministry said Friday.

The overall number of human rights violation cases for which actions were taken last year came to 19,443, down 7.4 percent.

Of the online abuses, privacy violations such as the disclosure of personal information totaled 1,189 cases. There were 501 cases of defamation.

A total of 1,789 cases of the online human rights abuses were resolved, including 326 cases in which the deletion of abusive language and information was requested.

Of all the human rights violations, 3,616 cases involved violent acts and abusive treatment, 2,119 featured harassment from superiors and other abusive acts in the workplace, and 286 were linked to discrimination against people with disabilities.