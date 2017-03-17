Tokyo court clears ex-Novartis employee of Diovan drug ad exaggeration charge

A former employee of the Japanese unit of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG was found not guilty Thursday of exaggerating advertising claims for the blood pressure-lowering drug Diovan.

Besides clearing 66-year-old Nobuo Shirahashi of a violation under a pharmaceutical affairs law that bans fraudulent and exaggerated advertising, the Tokyo District Court also found the Tokyo-based sales arm Novartis Pharma K.K. not guilty.

While acknowledging that clinical trial data for the drug were manipulated, presiding Judge Yasuo Tsujikawa determined that the drugmaker’s published research paper based on the data was not an advertisement that falls under the purview of the pharmaceutical law.

Prosecutors were seeking 30 months in prison for Shirahashi and a fine of ¥4 million ($35,000) for the company.

According to the court, Shirahashi took part in a research project at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine as a clinical test data analyst. He supplied the research team with manipulated data concerning patients who were not administered the drug.

The team eventually published in a medical journal in 2011 a research paper showing those who were administered the drug suffered strokes at a lower rate than those who were not given the drug.

The court said the publication of the paper in an academic journal “cannot be regarded as a means to motivate clients to buy” the drug.

A defense lawyer for Shirahashi said, “While we are dissatisfied with the facts acknowledged by the court, its conclusion was a level-headed one.” A senior prosecutor said the ruling will be appealed.

Shirahashi, who was indicted in July 2014 after the health ministry filed a criminal complaint against Novartis Pharma, pleaded not guilty in the trial, as did the company.