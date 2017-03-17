Danes OK to extradite woman in South Korea investigation

The daughter of the former confidante of South Korea’s ousted president can be extradited from Denmark for prosecution there, a top Danish prosecutor said Friday.

Mohammad Ahsa said Chung Yoo-ra is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, and the extradition request has been reviewed thoroughly and all conditions have been met.

Ahsa added that Chung, 20, who was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant, has three days to decide whether she will bring the decision before the Danish courts.

Peter Martin Blinkenberg, her lawyer, said he informed Denmark’s top prosecutor that they would appeal the decision and test it before Danish courts.

“We believe this is highly political and we have a fear that they want her to be able to press the mother,” Blinkenberg said.

No date for an appeal was immediately set but Blinkenberg said it could take up to six months. “We need to coordinate our calendars and find a date.”

Chung is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, jailed in South Korea on suspicion of bribery and receiving favors from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

President Park Geun-hye was removed from office last week on allegations that she colluded with Choi.